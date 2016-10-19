Police identify Bowenville fatal crash victim

UPDATE: A young Toowoomba man is fighting for life after a horrific fatal road crash at Bowenville this morning.

The 26-year-old had been the passenger in a 4WD travelling east on the Warrego Hwy from Dalby early this morning when it slammed into a power pole.

The impact of the crash severely damaged the vehicle which was left embedded around the pole metres from the bitumen.

The driver, a 26-year-old woman from Dalby, died at the scene.

Initial investigations suggest the crash happened about 3am but went undiscovered until about 3.30am.

The man was cut free from the wreckage about an hour later, and was airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital by RACQ LifeFlight.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating, and police are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area to get in contact.

9.10AM: The Warrego Hwy has reopened at the scene of a fatal crash this morning west of Toowoomba.

Ergon Energy and Transport and Main Roads crews remain in the area repairing powerlines and directing traffic.

Police advise the Warrego Hwy has reopened but reduced speed limits remain in place due to the ongoing works.

The scene of the fatal crash. Photo: Win News Toowoomba Win News Toowoomba

7.20AM: A Dalby woman has died and a Toowoomba man is fighting for life after a horrific Warrego Hwy crash this morning.

The highway remains closed as Forensic Crash Unit investigators from Dalby piece together the circumstances of the crash.

Initial investigations suggest the man and woman had been travelling east on the Warrego Hwy towards Toowoomba when the 4WD left the road and collided with a power pole.

The woman, believed to be the driver, died at the scene while her male passenger was trapped inside.

The Warrego Highway has been re-opened following a crash just before 3.30am today. jessica bahr

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews freed the man from the wreckage about 4.35am, more than an hour after the crash was reported at 3.25am.

He was airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with critical injuries.

Both lanes of the highway will remain closed until about 8am, after which traffic control measures will be put in place.

Dalby police Sergeant Matt Carmody urged motorists to avoid the area if possible and, if travelling west of Toowoomba, to expect long delays.

Investigations are continuing.

The scene of the crash. Photo Win News Toowoomba

6AM: A woman has died following a crash on the Warrego Hwy.

Emergency services confirmed one person was deceased following the crash about 2km west of Bowenville.

Early indications are that the 4WD smashed into a power pole.

The crash happened about 3.22am today.

The Warrego Hwy is closed in both directions.

The Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Police Service are at the scene.

A man was cut free from the wreckage before being airlifted to Brisbane by RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter.

