Mozzie season set to bite hard

IF YOU'VE been feeling the bite of some particularly vicious hordes of mosquitoes in Warwick lately, you're not alone.

After stints of heavy rain, mosquito numbers are expected to boom, and one variety has more bite than the rest.

Brisbane City Council medical entomologist Mike Muller said there were widespread complaints coming from council areas across south-east Queensland with residents telling of large, striped particularly aggressive mozzies

Mr Muller said the culprit was known as aedes vittiger and they were hitting towns in hordes.

"They are known to be very vicious and will even bite you through your clothes," he said.

"They have drought-resistant eggs that possibly could have been sitting there in the gardens for many months.

"These eggs then hatch in the hours after rain and a week from the hatch you can see a lot of them.

"These will be coming from grassy parks and reserves - they're not a container breeder, so there is not much we can do to about them as there is very little that can control them."

Southern Downs Regional Council's environment and planning director Ken Harris said it was important Warwick residents took every measure to keep numbers down by:

Mowing your property.

Emptying pot plant saucers or filling them with sand to absorb any water.

Regularly emptying all containers (buckets, bird baths, pet drinking water containers, tyres) and other objects that may hold water.

Ensuring water tanks have screens that prevent mosquito access.

Keeping swimming pools well chlorinated or salted and free of leaf debris.

Removing leaves and debris from roof gutters regularly.

The council will be monitoring mosquito numbers of the coming months.

"We collect the traps and analyse the species," Mr Harris said.

This program is carried out in Warwick, Stanthorpe, Allora and Killarney.

"It has previously determined that there are mosquitoes that carry Ross River Fever and other common mosquito borne diseases."

People are usually prone to mosquito bites due to a combination of scent, light, heat and humidity.



The best way to stop the swatting is to disguise your scent with a few natural remedies.



Lemon eucalyptus oil



Studies have shown this oil gives a 95% protection against mosquitoes for three hours.



Create your own repellent with one part lemon eucalyptus oil to 10 parts sunflower oil.



Lavender



Crush the flowers and apply the oil to bite-sensitive areas of the body, such as your ankles and arms.



Alternatively, drop some lavender oil on a clean cloth and rub it onto the skin.



Thyme oil



For a homemade oil-based repellent, combine four drops of thyme oil to every teaspoon of base oil, such as olive or jojoba.



For a spray, mix five drops of thyme oil with 60ml of water.

