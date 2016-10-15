23°
News

Mozzie season set to bite hard

Molly Glassey | 15th Oct 2016 8:00 AM
Mosquito
Mosquito Portogas-D-Ace

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF YOU'VE been feeling the bite of some particularly vicious hordes of mosquitoes in Warwick lately, you're not alone.

After stints of heavy rain, mosquito numbers are expected to boom, and one variety has more bite than the rest.

Brisbane City Council medical entomologist Mike Muller said there were widespread complaints coming from council areas across south-east Queensland with residents telling of large, striped particularly aggressive mozzies

Mr Muller said the culprit was known as aedes vittiger and they were hitting towns in hordes.

"They are known to be very vicious and will even bite you through your clothes," he said.

"They have drought-resistant eggs that possibly could have been sitting there in the gardens for many months.

"These eggs then hatch in the hours after rain and a week from the hatch you can see a lot of them.

"These will be coming from grassy parks and reserves - they're not a container breeder, so there is not much we can do to about them as there is very little that can control them."

Southern Downs Regional Council's environment and planning director Ken Harris said it was important Warwick residents took every measure to keep numbers down by:

Mowing your property.

Emptying pot plant saucers or filling them with sand to absorb any water.

Regularly emptying all containers (buckets, bird baths, pet drinking water containers, tyres) and other objects that may hold water.

Ensuring water tanks have screens that prevent mosquito access.

Keeping swimming pools well chlorinated or salted and free of leaf debris.

Removing leaves and debris from roof gutters regularly.

The council will be monitoring mosquito numbers of the coming months.

"We collect the traps and analyse the species," Mr Harris said.

This program is carried out in Warwick, Stanthorpe, Allora and Killarney.

"It has previously determined that there are mosquitoes that carry Ross River Fever and other common mosquito borne diseases."

People are usually prone to mosquito bites due to a combination of scent, light, heat and humidity.

The best way to stop the swatting is to disguise your scent with a few natural remedies.

Lemon eucalyptus oil

Studies have shown this oil gives a 95% protection against mosquitoes for three hours.

Create your own repellent with one part lemon eucalyptus oil to 10 parts sunflower oil.

Lavender

Crush the flowers and apply the oil to bite-sensitive areas of the body, such as your ankles and arms.

Alternatively, drop some lavender oil on a clean cloth and rub it onto the skin.

Thyme oil

For a homemade oil-based repellent, combine four drops of thyme oil to every teaspoon of base oil, such as olive or jojoba.

For a spray, mix five drops of thyme oil with 60ml of water.
 

Warwick Daily News
Scared deportee faces life without a family

Scared deportee faces life without a family

A STANTHORPE woman fears she is about to be ripped away from the only family she has left, with the Immigration Department threatening to deport her to Fiji.

Dragfest draws highest nominations in 11th year

NEED FOR SPEED: Gatton racer Graham Hobbs hoping to take home a win in the super sedan section at 2015 Warwick Dragfest.

ENGINES will be roaring at Warwick Dragway this weekend.

10 things to do this weekend in Warwick

IN THEIR BLOOD: David and Daniel Cliffe will race Got The Bug (pictured) and Nasty Bug at Warwick Dragfest tomorrow.

Here's a few fun ideas to fill up your weekend.

Spuds in short supply on Southern Downs

There is an apparent shortage of potatoes around Australia.

Diners deal with dwindling potato numbers

Local Partners

Australia Day Award nominations now open

ALL those who know someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the Warwick community is encouraged to nominate them for an Australia Day Award.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Super Sprints back to burn laps

Ashley Bright competes in the Super Sprints at Morgan Park Raceway.

Morgan Park is once again going to turn into motor sport wonderland.

Don't dodge these old beauties

Des and Audrey Ottens from Port Linclon with Matilda, their 1918 Dodge Tourer.

WARWICK has been home this week to vintage vehicle treasures.

10 things to do this weekend in Warwick

IN THEIR BLOOD: David and Daniel Cliffe will race Got The Bug (pictured) and Nasty Bug at Warwick Dragfest tomorrow.

Here's a few fun ideas to fill up your weekend.

REVIEW: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

REVIEW: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

THIS is London theatre at its finest, but all will not be revealed.

Gemma Ward drops in on Australia's Next Top Model

Australia's Next Top Model host Jennifer Hawkins pictured with guest judge Gemma Ward.

THE supermodel talks mentoring and motherhood with APN.

Ward Thomas turning Cartwheels

British modern country music duo Ward Thomas have just released their second CD 'Cartwheels'. Ward Thomas will be appearing at CMC Rocks 2017.

Ward Thomas have released their new CD Cartwheels

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

HOT WEEKEND: CMC Rocks 2016 completely packed out Ipswich's Willowbank Raceway. Next year's concert is heading in the same direction.

Pre-sales sell-out ensures 2017 event will be a smash hit

Prostitute reveals all on Lamar Odom's infamous visit

"No sex occurred while Lamar was at the Love Ranch"

Star Wars' Rogue One: A rebellion built on hope

Latest Star Wars film is coming in December.

ITS opening frames will give Star Wars fans the chills.

Go island hopping with Doc Martin star Martin Clunes

Martin Clunes in a scene from the TV series Martin Clunes: Islands of Australia.

BRITISH actor discover some of Australia’s tangible history.

Quality Investment

20 Boronia Drive, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 2 $295,000

Modern 3 bedroom brick executive home with beautiful views over the city from the covered entertainment area. Featuring a large formal lounge, air conditioned...

Great Investment

31 Evans Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

This neat 3 bedroom home in Glennie Heights is handy to Schools, Golf Course and walking distance to the John Dee factory. It's location has made it a great...

Bushland Setting in Town!

137 East Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $75,000

Would you like to live in the bush only two minutes drive from the CBD? This private block has only one adjoining neighbor and is surrounded by beautiful trees...

Raised our Family Here

4 Ross Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $ 287,000

The most captivating part of this home is the entertainment area. This, in addition to the cubby-house out the back and "vegemite-proof" furnishings, makes this...

Good Family Home - West Warwick

7 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $259,000

3 bedrooms * office *entry * sunroom * large lounge * kitchen *dining room * highset with useable space under * double garage * approximately 13 x 9 workshop /...

Close to School &amp; Shops

23 Douglas Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 2 $279,000

3 bedrooms *ensuite * separate lounge *kitchen-meals * spacious laundry with two built-in cupboards * deck with views to hills * double lockup garage * storage...

Great Value Well Maintained

96 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $239,000

Investors or first home buyers this property could be the one for you. Features 3 bedrooms, large north facing sunroom, modern kitchen and bathroom...

Great Value 3 Bedroom Brick Home

33 Clarke Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $249,000

This well presented brick and tile home situated on an elevated block in sought after West Warwick only 100m to school, 400m to hospital with views over the city...

Renovate n&#39; Cash In

Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $139,999

Opportunity close to Warwick Hospital which needs renovations. Home has 2 bedrooms, entry, living, kitchen has slow combustion + electric stove, dining and more.

Refurbished Ranch Style

54 Glen Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $ 347,300

Family 4 built in bedroom home on a larger 1627 m corner allotment which allows more scope to accommodate your particular needs. Master bedroom has floor to...

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction