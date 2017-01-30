MP calls for support of country racing

SHOW OF SUPPORT: State Shadow Minister for Racing Jon Krause with Warwick Turf Club president Phil Grant at Allman Park for the Allora Cup at the weekend.

PUNTERS at Allman Park at the wekeend welcomed Shadow State Racing Minister Jon Krause.

Mr Krause said with an election on the way, he wanted to give regional Queensland racing clubs greater stability.

Despite the rain, the Beaudesert MP said he was happy to be in Warwick to show his support for country racing.

"Warwick is a great little country racecourse and even though it's a quiet day, it's a really good enthusiastic crowd,” Mr Krause said.

"I've been talking to the committee here and hearing what they're looking for here and what they want for racing in the whole state.

"It's been a priority for me to start this year visiting different race courses around Queensland and let them know that we, the LNP in the opposition, are behind country racing.

"Country racing has been through a lot of uncertainty in the past few years and we want to develop a better policy to support the sport into the future.

"Race days are massive events for communities like Warwick and an essential part of the social fabric for so many communities, so we want to reassure them they have a bright future.”

Mr Krause said after visiting Kilcoy, Innisfail and his home track at Beaudesert, he was looking forward to going to Dirranbandi and Roma in the coming weeks.

He also hinted at a possible return to the Rose City for the Warwick Cup later in the year.