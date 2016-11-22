29°
MP calls to close backpacker tax debate

Sophie Lester
| 22nd Nov 2016 9:57 AM
GRANITE Belt stone fruit is a Christmas favourite for many Queenslanders but the region's horticulture sector - often sustained by backpackers - is still in a year-long tax debate.

Currently backpackers are charged the same as an Australian resident, which is no tax paid until you earn more than $18,200.

A hike to 32.5% from the first dollar a backpacker earns was strongly opposed by industry advocates.

A compromise rate of 19% has been proposed but Senators Jacqui Lambie and Pauline Hanson and the ALP have all rejected this rate.

Federal Member for Maranoa David Littleproud said the sector was in limbo because members of the Senate refused to listen to local industry, continuing an uncertain and unnecessary stand-off.

"In my home, locally grown cherries and stone fruit is a must this time of year but the Granite Belt's packing and picking is in limbo as Labor backs Tasmanian Senator Jacqui Lambie's move to halve the tax rate,” Mr Littleproud said.

"The Coalition Government consulted widely with industry and came up with a tax rate which has struck the right balance between attracting working holiday makers and offering a competitive tax rate internationally,” he said.

"These two senators are playing politics, driving an industry off a cliff because they've failed to listen to what the agriculture and tourism sectors want.

"I feel particularly frustrated because Senator Hanson is now doing the one thing she said she'd never do, and that's play politics with the lives the Queenslanders she has been entrusted to represent.”

It's not just the region's stone fruit industry that is feeling the pinch of the continuing debate.

Killarney kiwifruit producer David Weier is concerned by the amount of super the government claims from backpackers following their departure from Australia.

Backpackers are already subject to Australia's superannuation system, and are taxed at 38-47% if they withdraw the funds.

"Everyone's concerned about the 19% they're going to take but no one ever mentions the super,” Mr Weier said.

"I'm just a little fella employing a couple of backpackers because kiwifruit is an expensive crop to maintain.

"You have to do most of the pruning and harvesting by hand,” he said.

"If anyone should be getting the money back when they leave it's the people who employ them.”

Growcom advocate Rachel Mackenzie slammed the lack of leadership in the debate, where a host of numbers has been proposed as a base tax on backpacker earnings.

Ms Mackenzie said "the worst outcome” would be nothing resolved by the beginning of January "and we revert to 32.5% tax”, which was the original budget proposal howled down by farmers.

"Why are we sitting here with less than two months to go and still arguing?” she asked.

"This should have been fixed before the election - by January 1, 32.5% is not reasonable.”

National Farmers' Federation president Brent Finlay echoed the sentiment.

"Amongst the farming community, anger is replacing frustration,” Mr Finlay said.

"Our livelihood is not some football for the political establishment to kick around,” he said.

With only two weeks remaining in the Federal Parliamentary sitting calendar this year, passage of this reform bill is an

urgent priority for local producers.

Warwick Daily News

