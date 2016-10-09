24°
Musical magic to delight Warwick audiences

Sophie Lester
| 9th Oct 2016 1:08 PM
Scots PGC College students Samuel Bourke, Harry Mayall, Clancey Armitage-Kenway and Sachin Edgar performing in Aladdin Trouble this Wednesday at Warwick Town Hall.
Scots PGC College students Samuel Bourke, Harry Mayall, Clancey Armitage-Kenway and Sachin Edgar performing in Aladdin Trouble this Wednesday at Warwick Town Hall.

GET ready to feel the magic and experience a whole new world of theatre fun at Warwick Town Hall this week.

For one night only this Wednesday, catch the Scots PGC College junior school production of Aladdin Trouble.

Rats and Camels, Princesses and Flying Carpets are all part of this performance, presented in traditional pantomime style, with the goodies cheered and the baddies being booed off the stage.

 Aladdin Trouble captures the world of Arabian Nights with catchy songs and a brilliant script sure to have the whole audience laughing and cheering along.

Scots PGC College events officer Judi Haidley said there was something for everyone to enjoy in this exclusive performance.

"Scheherazade, our storyteller, launches us into a tale of good versus evil, a magical lamp complete with three wishes, witty banter and buffoonery and, of course, love conquering all," she said. 

"Aladdin Trouble features all of the favourite characters including Princess Jasmine, the wicked Abanazar, the hilarious Widow Twankey and the fabulous Genie - and plenty more."

The production has a cast and crew of more than 100 students.

Senior performing arts students will work behind the scenes to operate lights, sound, prepare props, costumes and sets.  

The trouble all starts from 6.30pm at Warwick Town Hall.

Tickets are just $12 for adults and $6 for kids and students. Book online at  trybooking.com/223960

For more information, phone Scots PGC College Reception  on 4666 9811.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  scots pgc, theatre, warwick

