27°
News

Musicians ready to rock out our rodeo

Molly Glassey | 28th Oct 2016 8:13 AM
READY FOR RODEO: Col Finley and his band will be taking centre stage tonight.
READY FOR RODEO: Col Finley and his band will be taking centre stage tonight.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S just as much about singers and stage as it is spurs and steers at this year's rodeo.

Col Finley Band, tonight from 8.30pm

The Col Finley Band is made up of the modern day outlaws of today's music industry, with a depth, substance and character that is paving the way for Australian blues, folk and country music.

This band exploded on to the music scene with the velocity and intensity of a fire, capturing the attention of their peers and the industry.

Col Finley has dominated the Australian Music Charts with this two latest singles Above the Blue and Rich with Friends.

The Col Finley Band is loaded with a rich and versatile history within the country music scene, with lead guitarist Kelvin Nolan having toured with Slim Dusty, John Williamson and Son of the Soils.

Hamish Dutton on acoustic and lead guitar is the son of golden guitar winner Geoff Dutton from the duo Great Divide.

Rob O'Sullivan, on bass and vocals, is an Irish-born lad who brings a solid groove and flair to the outfit.

Check out this blaze of a band from 8.30 tonight.

Mik Oberle, Saturday from 8.30pm

If you're a rodeo, campdraft or show fanatic, chances are you've already danced to the sounds of Mik Oberle.

The famed country singer has been in the music industry for quite some time now, playing in a duo with his brother when they were young, and professing to success at Tamworth.

From there came a recording contract, CDs and never-ending touring.

Mik's shows are not simply about him singing songs that he hopes you enjoy; they're about Mik playing songs he's confident anyone would be able to dance along to.

Tomorrow's audience will be encouraged to join in and make a party of Mik's performance.

If you haven't had the pleasure of one of Mik's shows yet, then do yourself a favour and head through the rodeo gates, ready to sing along and have a bit of a groove.

Warwick Daily News
STORM WATCH: BOM predicts rain and storms across Downs today

STORM WATCH: BOM predicts rain and storms across Downs today

UPDATE: Storms and rain to strike region, possibly severe storms on the Granite Belt

The obligatory rodeo wet weather plan

Rider takes on the challenge of the bareback pony contest at the Cowboys Rodeo.

The essential wet weather guide to the Warwick Rodeo.

Musicians ready to rock out our rodeo

READY FOR RODEO: Col Finley and his band will be taking centre stage tonight.

Musicians take stage to deliver A+ entertainment.

New Warwick memorial to remember service

PLEASED: Veterans Jim O'Leary, Phil Agnew, David Watt and Jade Dunford stand in front of where the new memorial wall will be erected.

A memorial wall is approved to be erected in Leslie Park.

Local Partners

Australia Day Award nominations now open

ALL those who know someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the Warwick community is encouraged to nominate them for an Australia Day Award.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Events you need to be at this week...

Some Australian sevens rugby squad members will be in Warwick this weekend.

It won't be all rodeo in Warwick this weekend

He's here for the Melbourne Cup of campdrafting

David Thorn from Cootamundra on Oh How Foxy.

David Thorn is here to make the most of the Warwick Rodeo.

MacBook fires up: New "touchbar" will include emojis

MacBook fires up: New "touchbar" will include emojis

Apple's new MacBook Pro will dump the traditional function keys -- from F1 to F12 -- at the top of the keyboard, replacing them with a dynamic touch screen.

Angus T. Jones got miserable on Two and a Half Men

Child star's misery while shooting 'Two and a Half Men'

Bachelorette shock: "This isn't how it's supposed to go!"

Georgia Love pictured in a scene from The Bachelorette finale.

GEORGIA chooses Lee and leaves Matty J heartbroken.

Radio presenter's shocking joke about Dreamworld victims

Images from the scene after four people died on a ride at Dreamworld at the Gold Coast

Radio host taken off air after tactless Dreamworld joke

The Bachelorette fans rally around devastated Matty J

The Bachelorette runner-up Matty Johnson.

CALLS for reality dating show's runner-up to be the next Bachelor.

The Bachelorette finale: Georgia declares her love for Lee

Georgia Love with The Bachelorette winner Lee Elliott.

MATTY J left heartbroken in emotional grand final.

Buy your own brothel: Scarlet Harem for sale

OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS: The Coast's first brothel, Scarlet Harem at Kunda Park, is up for sale.

Coast brothel madam sells up

Large Block

55 Flitcroft Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $185,000

Two bedrooms *separate lounge *kitchen meals * renovated kitchen with electric upright stove and pantry *renovated bathroom * large laundry * back deck * older...

Well Presented Quiet Location

3 Shipley Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $279,000

This well presented 3 bedroom brick and tile home situated close to the golf course, schools and cbd. 3 built-in bedrooms, two way bathroom, open plan kitchen...

Style And Charm

3a Locke Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 1 $259,000

Situated in a sort after location close to schools and just blocks from the CBD this charming home has had loving care and is well presented. With a large...

Excellent Value

7 Herbert Street, Allora 4362

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Great 3 bedroom timber home located only 2 minutes walk from the shops. The home features a covered entertainment area with two additional rooms adjoining, a lock...

Picture Perfect

23 Rodeo Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $398,000

This spacious residence showcases a contemporary design focused on sophistication and lifestyle with a distinctive flair and luxurious finish. The home features...

Reduced to Sell - Renovated

102 Wood Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 1 $175,000

4 bedrooms *office *separate lounge with reverse cycle air conditioner *separate dining *single garage * fenced 809sm * new kitchen, bathroom and laundry *...

Great Investment

31 Evans Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

This neat 3 bedroom home in Glennie Heights is handy to Schools, Golf Course and walking distance to the John Dee factory. It's location has made it a great...

Good Family Home - West Warwick

7 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $249,000

3 bedrooms * office *entry * sunroom * large lounge * kitchen *dining room * highset with useable space under * double garage * approximately 13 x 9 workshop /...

Main Street Value!

56a Palmerin Street, Warwick 4370

Commercial 145m2 of retail or professional offices on the main street opposite new ... $360,000

145m2 of retail or professional offices on the main street opposite new entry to Rose City Shopping Centre. Large open plan area at front with office...

Surprisingly Spacious

16 Coulsell Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac walking distance to golf course is this well presented four bedroom home. Features include a spacious air conditioned open...

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?