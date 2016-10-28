Musicians ready to rock out our rodeo

READY FOR RODEO: Col Finley and his band will be taking centre stage tonight.

IT'S just as much about singers and stage as it is spurs and steers at this year's rodeo.

Col Finley Band, tonight from 8.30pm

The Col Finley Band is made up of the modern day outlaws of today's music industry, with a depth, substance and character that is paving the way for Australian blues, folk and country music.

This band exploded on to the music scene with the velocity and intensity of a fire, capturing the attention of their peers and the industry.

Col Finley has dominated the Australian Music Charts with this two latest singles Above the Blue and Rich with Friends.

The Col Finley Band is loaded with a rich and versatile history within the country music scene, with lead guitarist Kelvin Nolan having toured with Slim Dusty, John Williamson and Son of the Soils.

Hamish Dutton on acoustic and lead guitar is the son of golden guitar winner Geoff Dutton from the duo Great Divide.

Rob O'Sullivan, on bass and vocals, is an Irish-born lad who brings a solid groove and flair to the outfit.

Check out this blaze of a band from 8.30 tonight.

Mik Oberle, Saturday from 8.30pm

If you're a rodeo, campdraft or show fanatic, chances are you've already danced to the sounds of Mik Oberle.

The famed country singer has been in the music industry for quite some time now, playing in a duo with his brother when they were young, and professing to success at Tamworth.

From there came a recording contract, CDs and never-ending touring.

Mik's shows are not simply about him singing songs that he hopes you enjoy; they're about Mik playing songs he's confident anyone would be able to dance along to.

Tomorrow's audience will be encouraged to join in and make a party of Mik's performance.

If you haven't had the pleasure of one of Mik's shows yet, then do yourself a favour and head through the rodeo gates, ready to sing along and have a bit of a groove.