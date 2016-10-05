23°
Muster starts Allora swim season

5th Oct 2016 8:12 AM
Jack Dalsanto is one of many young swimmers about to dive in to the coming swimming season with the Allora Swimming Club. Inset: children swim in Dalrymple Creek in 1908.
Jack Dalsanto is one of many young swimmers about to dive in to the coming swimming season with the Allora Swimming Club. Inset: children swim in Dalrymple Creek in 1908.

IT WAS back to the tranquil waters and surrounds of the Allora Swimming Pool at Tuesday's opener of the 50th season for the Allora Swimming Club.

The club can be proud of its heritage and history in 'the Best Little Town on the Downs', with achievements aplenty and a respect earned across the region.

The main focus is to provide swimming opportunity across all levels. Whether you swim for fun and enjoyment, health and fitness, aspire to be a world champion, or choose to be involved as a coach, official or volunteer, swimming provides many opportunities.

Club spokesperson Donna Willett said the Allora Swimming Club was suitable for all children regardless of their level of swimming.

"Swim club caters for all children that can swim 12.5m in any stroke or style” she said. "An ideal example of swimming highlighting all levels and abilities was the wonderful season enjoyed by Allora seven-year-old Sienna Sparksman last summer. Sienna commenced last swimming club season swimming 12.5m of freestyle and by the summer's end was swimming a full length of the pool in all four swimming strokes.”

Of course the opportunity is there for young swimmers to become more involved in the competitive aspect of the sport, with carnivals at local and regional level.

The club can also hold its head high in competitive stakes, with the likes of Will Gilmore, a state finalist and Cooper Harm, also a state finalist and state medallist during the 2015/16 season.

Those donning the Allora Swimming Club colours this season will be part of a historic occasion for the club and the town.

The club came into being in 1966, soon after the construction of the Allora Swimming Pool and the opening of the Allora town water system.

The sport of swimming however has a lengthy history in Allora, with Dalrymple Creek meandering through the town serving swimmers more than ably from the later 1800s until the pool was built. Allora local Ron Gwynne fondly recalls swimming in the Dalrymple, and the dressing sheds and other facilities on the banks of the creek behind the current Allora Sports Club complex.

Ron's uncle Edgar Gwynne was a swimming coach from the 1930s era and according to Ron "he taught many youngsters in the area to swim, as well as overseeing swimming training”.

There is significant history on the subject of the sport of swimming in Allora, and over the coming 50th season I look forward to highlighting some of the evolution of the sport, highlights and people who have played a role with the Allora Swimming Club and the sport in the district.

The tradition continues gathering strength with each season, and club president Roy Nott is confident of another successful summer given the turn-out of so many smiling faces so eager to get wet at Tuesday's muster.

Topics:  allora

