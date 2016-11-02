National franchise looking at potential Warwick site

SPECULATION is rife in Warwick about the plans and potential new tenants for the old Furniture Court building on the corner of Guy and Grafton Sts.

The building was vacated by Furniture Court in October and has since been crawling with workers and surrounded by temporary fencing as the premises gets a makeover.

The Furniture Court building gets an upgrade. Jonno Colfs

There is talk in town that Autobarn was all set to move in but a quick call to head office in Melbourne confirmed nothing has yet been put to paper.

An Automotive Brands (Autobarn's parent company) spokesman said they had been to Warwick a few times to look at the building.

"We've been up about three times and the manager went the last time for a look," he said.

"This isn't unsual though, we're constantly travelling the country looking at potential new sites.

"It's only days, nothing has been decided on yet."

The owner of the building Steve Lee from the Gold Coast confirmed the automotive franchise had visited Warwick.

"They've been for look at the building but as yet no one has put their hand up," he said.

"At the moment, we're just working to update the building to make it more attractive to potential tenants.

"We're fixing up the exterior, recladding it all and removing the windows on the Grafton St side," he said.

"We're redoing the entire floor space of the building and other basic refurbishments.

"All of the internal partitions will also be removed."

The refurbishment of the 900sqm building will take six to eight weeks and upon completion the premises will be available to lease.

Local buildering firm MBC Constructions are in charge of the refurbishments.

They are also at work redoing the interior and exterior of the old Warwick Awnings and Blinds store in Percy St.

General manager Matt Collins said the company had been contracted in both cases to modernise the buildings and get them ready for potential tenants.