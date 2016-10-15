Nationwide shortage mashes spud numbers

SPUD SHORTAGE: Percy's Fruit Market sales assistant Trina Wedlock showing off a stable supply of potatoes available in the store.

WHETHER you boil them, mash them, or stick them in a stew, there's plenty you can do with the humble spud.

But it seems this starchy staple is in short supply in Warwick and further afield.

Percy's Fruit Market owner Percy Pugliese said most retailers were affected by a nationwide shortage in potatoes.

The independent retailer said those hoping for a potato salad this Christmas might still be paying a pretty penny for their potatoes come December.

"Right now I'm buying them from the Rocklea Markets in Brisbane at the moment," Mr Pugliese said.

"There will be a short supply until about Christmas when Victorian farmers start to harvest their crops: There just hasn't been enough planted this year.

"You can't plant in frost-affected areas so at the moment it's growers in Atherton who are supplying the majority of Australia.

"In areas like Warwick where a lot of people are of European heritage meat and potatoes is certainly the classic diet.

Mr Pugliese, who has owned the Wood St store for 15 years, has seen many supply shortages through his years in the industry, from bananas to avocados.

He said, for the most part, customers were willing to compromise when supply and demand pushed costs higher, but he would try to keep prices low for his clientele.

"Everyone including the big retailers are paying big dollars for potatoes at the moment," Mr Pugliese said.

"Even if I cop a loss, I try to do the right thing and keep my prices down for customers, which can be hard as a small business owner.

"The majority of consumers in this area are low to middle income and can't afford to be paying huge prices.

"Even though potatoes are a popular staple, people need to eat something and they will make substitutions, like choosing sweet potatoes for example."

Mr Pugliese said even local suppliers like Wickham Farms were suffering through the shortage.

"I do sometimes buy through them and they would have planted heaps but as far as I know they were buying from Atherton as well to meet their contracts," he said.

"It will start to settle down after December as far as I can gather as growers further south see their crops come through."

Wickham Farms was approached for comment but did not respond going to before print.

MAJOR retailer Woolworths is feeling the pinch of the potato shortage.



There has been increased pressure on supply numbers nationwide due to poor weather conditions.



Spano's IGA has a steady stock of spuds, while supplies at ALDI are dwindling. Pre-packed varieties of potatoes are particularly scarce in supply for customers.



An early supply of loose, brushed potatoes from Atherton growers are helping to ease the shortage.



Supplies of varieties including the white and red washed potatoes from Gatton and the Lockyer Valley have not uninterrupted.



A Woolworths spokesman said the company was working with suppliers to ensure customers could still select from popular varieties.



"Our customers can continue to pick up a variety of loose potatoes as they would any other week in our local store," he said.



"Our team works hard to ensure we are stocking the items our customers want to purchase."

