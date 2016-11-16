27°
NBN could boost Southern Downs business opportunities

Sophie Lester
| 16th Nov 2016 1:02 PM
The NBN has rolled out in parts of the Southern Downs.
The NBN has rolled out in parts of the Southern Downs. Tobi Loftus

MORE than 3000 homes around the Warwick district now have access to high-speed internet through the National Broadband Network.

More than 3300 premises in outer part of Warwick, Rosenthal Heights, Maryvale, Yangan, Killarney and parts of Deuchar and Cunningham can now opt to connect to the government-owned network through fixed wireless.

The upgrades could prove to be a boon for regional business opportunities.

A study released at the end of October revealed regional Australians with access to services over the nbn are twice as likely as their counterparts who are not yet connected to use the internet to sell products and services or source business opportunities, a major study has revealed.

Data released from the NBN Broadband Index shows 9% of NBN-connected internet users in regional areas are using services over the network to sell products and services, or to source business opportunities.

This compares to 4% of regional Australians who are not yet connected to the NBN.

More central areas of Warwick and Stanthorpe are still awaiting fibre-to-the-node connection, expected to be rolled out in the next year.

The government plans to connect eight million homes and businesses to the NBN by 2020.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  business nbn southern downs warwick

NBN could boost Southern Downs business opportunities

Gigi Hadid will 'never complain' about shirtless Zayn Malik

Gigi says she'll never get bored of seeing Zayn Malik shirtless

Jessica Alba buys Kinder Surprise eggs from around the world

Americans aren't allowed the glorious Kinder Surprise eggs

