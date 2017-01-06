Neither brimstone nor fire can cancel weekend mass

ST Mary's Catholic Church will be back on for mass this weekend, despite a fire ripping though its ceiling Monday.

The church's administrative officer Kathleen Cuskelly said through great community efforts, the church had been cleaned.

"Everyone has pulled together and the first service will be tomorrow morning," she said.

"There's still a bit of soot to be swept up, and we'll have fans in today to finish drying out the carpets."

The Saturday vigil will be at 6pm, and Sunday morning mass will be 8.30am.