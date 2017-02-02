New addition to Rose City Shoppingworld just needs an owner

FRESH FAST FOOD: Sandwiches, salads and juices could be coming to Warwick.

SANDWICH, salad and juice bar Healthy Habits have their eyes set on the Rose City Shoppingworld foodcourt.

However, with the plans in their sights, all the company needs is a franchisee to take on the challenge.

Healthy Habits spokeswoman Sue Husband said the company had been in conversation with Rose City Shoppingworld since November, and considered the renovated foodcourt a prime position.

"We've had few people interested,” she said.

"Be part of the future of healthy fast food.”

Since opening its first store in 1992, Healthy Habits has grown to 27 stores on the Eastern Seaboard of Australia, with a further store in New Zealand.

The intended Rose City Shoppingworld store would be placed in the food court at the entrance to Woolworths and Big W.

The store is available immediately.

For more information go to www.seekbusiness.com. au/business/healthy-habits/ 6988.

Applications can made by contacting Sue Husband on 0402253356 or by emailing sue@ffco.com.au