New attraction for Southern Downs show season

SOUTHERN Downs wrestling fans will be treated to a local spectacle of the action-packed sport this show season.

Hosted by International Wrestling Australia, visitors to Allora Show on Saturday, February 11 will get to see wrestlers in action in three thrilling performances.

Allora Show Society secretary Robyn Westerman said the coordinators were hopeful the wrestling would provide great entertainment.

"We are looking forward to this new exciting event at this year's show,” Mrs Westerman said.

"IWA entertainment is new to the Southern Downs and we are hoping that it will provide great entertainment and lots of fun for visitors to the 2017 Allora Show.”

A spokesman for IWA said the 25 minute sessions were sure to entertain audiences.

"We always have great commentary and loads of interactive fun for our spectators,” he said.

"We generally start with two singles matches which generally ends in chaos, culminating to a big Tag Team main event match to finish off the day.

"Then at the end of each performance our wrestlers will come out to meet fans for a photo op and autographs.”

IWA have been creating live wrestling entertainment for close to 20 years and promise to present the glitz, glamour and pageantry of the sport's past in a fresh and family-friendly format.

Head along to Allora Showgrounds on February 11 to see all the action for yourself.