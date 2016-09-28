New bridge honours cherished Southern Downs resident

Signs for the newly named bridge will now be installed with the cost to be funded from the bridge budget.

The recently constructed Tummaville Rd bridge will be named in memory of Leyburn's most cherished residents.

A suggestion for the bridge to be named in honour of the late Tex McGee was approved by Southern Downs Regional Council today.

Mr McGee was lifelong resident of the Leyburn district and throughout his life demonstrated a deep commitment to the area he lived in.

Council's portfolio manager for transport and infrastructure, Marika McNichol noted Mr McGee's dedication to the Leyburn community.

"Mr McGee was a long-time member of the Leyburn Cricket Club, a life member of the Leyburn Sprints Committee, organised variety concerts at the Leyburn Hall and until recently was a fire warden for the Leyburn area," she said.

"He was a highly respected pillar of the Leyburn community."

For the last two years of his life Mr McGee devoted his time to documenting the history of Leyburn and conducted bus tours of the district highlighting points of interests for visitors.

"Naming the newly constructed bridge in his honour is certainly a fitting tribute," Cr McNichol said.

Signs for the newly named bridge will now be installed with the cost to be funded from the bridge budget.