New business keeps Warwick locked and loaded

A NEW business has come to the Rose City and it's setting its scope on Warwick gun owners.

Downs Guns and Ammo is owned by Warwick locals Christine and Peter Thompson and offers a range of ammo and weapon supplies.

The pair's daughter-in-law Casey Thompson is currently manning the store for its first few weeks in business.

"Christine and Peter just saw a need in Warwick for a store like this,” she said.

"We sell ammo, projectiles and have our own brand.

"We'll be getting our firearms selling licence soon, so we'll have able to stock guns.”

Downs Guns and Ammo can be found at 57 Grafton St, beside Repco.