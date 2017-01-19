33°
News

New camera trailers catch more than 600 speedsters

18th Jan 2017 3:19 PM
EYE ON THE ROAD: Five of the new speed camera trailers were deployed across the state just before Christmas.
EYE ON THE ROAD: Five of the new speed camera trailers were deployed across the state just before Christmas. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

NEW speed camera trailers have detected cars travelling at high speeds on busy motorways 647 times in the first their three weeks of operation.

The five camera trailers, launched as part of the Christmas Road Safety Campaign by Queensland police, were deployed to the state's busiest road networks since December 23.

One driver was detected travelling at 161kmh zone in a 110kmh zone on the Bruce Hwy on the Sunshine Coast while another was captured travelling at 148kmh in a 100kmh zone on the Gympie Arterial Rd on Brisbane's northern outskirts.

The trailers, which are managed remotely and used in high-risk areas not safe or practical to deploy an officer, have monitored more than 2.8 million vehicles.

Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating said tolerance levels would be reduced when an introductory period ended on Sunday.

"When we launched the camera trailers last month, we gave an undertaking they would be introduced with a considerably high speed margin while road users became familiar with the new equipment over the Christmas break," Mr Keating said.

"With students across Queensland heading back to school next week, we are now advising motorists that the introductory phase will end and standard speed camera tolerance levels will apply from Monday," he said.

"During the first few weeks of operation, the camera trailers have proven to be effective, especially targeting speeding motorists in locations where police enforcement has been limited in the past.

"Importantly, road users will continue to see a mix of speed detection strategies including high visibility police patrols, overt and covert mobile speed camera deployments and fixed camera systems."

Mr Keating said speed continued to be a leading cause of crashes.

"We know speeding is a leading cause for approximately one in four road fatalities in Queensland and that is why we will continue to explore new road safety initiatives to prevent the carnage on our roads."

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  police speed camera trailers speeding

Former chef at Malt House helm

Former chef at Malt House helm

The man tasked with running The Malt House is manager Josh Hennig

Chef is all ready to cook

Head chef Chris Moffett.

Head chef duties at The Malt House have been given to Chris Moffett

Warwick doctor looks to the future

COUNTRY PRACTICE: Dr Ross Hetherington has been one of Warwick's favourite doctors for over 20 years.

DR ROSS Hetherington is an integral part of Warwick's medical scene

Teenager passes out drunk at 'The Rockies'

Anyone who attends 'The Rockies' near Scots PGC risks being charged with trespass.

A TEENAGER was taken to hospital.

Local Partners

Clifton in election carve up

Clifton could become part of a new seat by the next Queensland election in a shake-up of political boundaries.

Teens skip STD protection

NO JAB: The Southern Downs has one of the lowest rates in Queensland of teens vaccinated against HPV.

Warwick teens skip vaccine that protects against genital warts

No Prep Kaos to hit Warwick Dragway on Saturday

Royden Hardcastle will compete in his 1928 Dodge Senior 6 in the No Prep Kaos meeting at Warwick Dragway on Saturday.

First time in Warwick for No Prep Kaos

Cricket and drag racing in the news on Southern Downs

Drag organiser Matthew Loy.

Weekend action will include cricket and drag racing

4 things you can't miss this week

Winners Stunned Mullets and runners-up Marbuck's XI after the final of the Condamine Sports Club Australia Day Cricket Carnival. Photo Gerard Walsh / Warwick Daily News

Here are 4 things you can't miss this week

50 Shades of Bli Bli: Adult theme park plans revealed

50 Shades of Bli Bli: Adult theme park plans revealed

A PLAN surfaced to transform the Sunshine Castle at Bli Bli into an "adult entertainment venue" with scenes from an erotic book in the dungeons.

Ruby Rose's gruelling training regimen to get xXx ready

From left, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Rory McCann, and Vin Diesel in a scene from the movie xXx: The Return of Xander Cage.

AUSSIE stars opposite Vin Diesel in xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

Why Emma Watson turned down Cinderella

Emma Watson in a scene from the movie Beauty and the Beast.

HARRY Potter star has standards when it comes to Disney princesses.

Wonder Woman a ‘disjointed disaster’, says DC insider

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

INSIDER says the much-hyped blockbuster will disappoint.

Kid nails Swift impersonation

Seven-year-old Xia Vigor nails Taylor Swift impersonation on the Philippine talent show Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids.

TAYLOR Swift has a seven-year-old doppelganger.

Ariana Grande 'hardest working 23-year-old on Earth'?

Ariana Grande

Not everyone was impressed with Grande’s self-proclaimed work ethic

Why The Walking Dead cast are paid a pittance

Despite massive ratings the cast haven't been shown the money

Unit Near Medical Centre

Warwick 4370

Town House 3 2 1 Offers OVER $...

Three (3) bedroom Townhouse unit within walking distance of the Warwick CBD that has been designed to utilise space and be very functional. The kitchen has top of...

Country Living at it&#39;s Best

9 Holzwarts Road, Allora 4362

5 2 4 $575,000

This beautifully presented 5 year old Arden Vale Homes built brick residence set on a private 19.34 acre block situated 20 km north of Warwick on an elevated...

Fully Refurbished On Large Block

102 Tooth Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $249,000

Set back on a 2,023sqm block this 3 bedroom home has been fully refurbished. New floor coverings throughout, new window blinds and freshly painted interior.

Must be Sold !!

124 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 1 $189,000

This well maintained 4 bedroom timber home situated on an elevated 951m2 corner allotment. Close to the Warwick Hospitial, Warwick West State School and Westside...

Horse Complex

26 Campbell Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 5 2 3 $475,000

Well presented 5 bedroom home, ensuite and W/I robe off main * New kitchen, electric appliances and a slow combustion stove, meals area and separate lounge with...

Country Lifestyle

Lot 360 and 361 Myrtle Hill Road, Warwick 4370

Rural 0 0 $ 370,000

Only 15 minutes from Warwick, 29.14 Ha (72 Acres) of fertile volcanic soil comprising cultivation and grazing with 360 degree views from the elevated house site...

Inspect And Be Surprised

49 Gore Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $239,000

There is much more on offer than first appears with this surprisingly spacious home. the well presented property offers something for everyone in the family.

Land With Potential - Central to City Centre

31 Albion Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $599,000

Vacant land central to city centre, one block to main street. Fenced 1750sm with town water, sewage and phone available. Valuable location with potential. ...

Mancave Manor

Sladevale 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $ 349,000

Perfect place for Him and Her. Trouble compromising? Comfortable three bedroom home on 4.05 hectares with a large shed which includes an office, just 10 K from...

Good Investment

1 Crawford Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 248,000

Tranquil garden setting for this lovely 3 bedroom timber home on a 607 m corner block close to school, childcare, shops and hospital. Larger sized bedrooms have...

Ipswich block of dirt sells for $582 a square metre

JUST SOLD: A property on the Brookwater golf course sold for a record-breaking $612,000.

Property smashed 2007 record by close to $100,000

Sunday auction for historical home

Former Catholic school sure to attract spirited bidding

Looking back, looking ahead in Noosa

NEVER-ENDING GLORY: Looking towards Laguna Bay and Hastings St from Noosa National Park.

Natural appeal of Noosa continues to attract buyers

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

KNIFE-EDGE: The housing tightrope we now face

Even the smallest interest rate rise will be hard for some to handle.

One if five home owners at risk, according to new analysis

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!