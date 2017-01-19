New camera trailers catch more than 600 speedsters

EYE ON THE ROAD: Five of the new speed camera trailers were deployed across the state just before Christmas.

NEW speed camera trailers have detected cars travelling at high speeds on busy motorways 647 times in the first their three weeks of operation.

The five camera trailers, launched as part of the Christmas Road Safety Campaign by Queensland police, were deployed to the state's busiest road networks since December 23.

One driver was detected travelling at 161kmh zone in a 110kmh zone on the Bruce Hwy on the Sunshine Coast while another was captured travelling at 148kmh in a 100kmh zone on the Gympie Arterial Rd on Brisbane's northern outskirts.

The trailers, which are managed remotely and used in high-risk areas not safe or practical to deploy an officer, have monitored more than 2.8 million vehicles.

Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating said tolerance levels would be reduced when an introductory period ended on Sunday.

"When we launched the camera trailers last month, we gave an undertaking they would be introduced with a considerably high speed margin while road users became familiar with the new equipment over the Christmas break," Mr Keating said.

"With students across Queensland heading back to school next week, we are now advising motorists that the introductory phase will end and standard speed camera tolerance levels will apply from Monday," he said.

"During the first few weeks of operation, the camera trailers have proven to be effective, especially targeting speeding motorists in locations where police enforcement has been limited in the past.

"Importantly, road users will continue to see a mix of speed detection strategies including high visibility police patrols, overt and covert mobile speed camera deployments and fixed camera systems."

Mr Keating said speed continued to be a leading cause of crashes.

"We know speeding is a leading cause for approximately one in four road fatalities in Queensland and that is why we will continue to explore new road safety initiatives to prevent the carnage on our roads."