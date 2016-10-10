New community paper delivers what Warwick wants

THE Warwick Daily News launches an exciting new free newspaper this Wednesday giving the community more of what it wants and cares about.

Our new community edition of the Warwick Daily News is packed with triumph, inspiration and celebration.

It will feature all your latest news from right across the region.

We will look forward to all that is happening in the community over the coming week and wrap up the biggest news events that have just happened.

The community edition will be focused on giving our valued readers what they want and we want you to get involved.

It will include new sections including Warwick's Wednesday, which is all about you, the community.

Every week we will feature the best of our reader contributions as a way of sharing your major milestones and achievements.

And sharing the news you care about has never been easier - just go to warwickdailynews.com.au/your-story, click submit story and follow the prompts or email jonno.colfs@warwickdailynews.com.au.

Print editor Kerri Moore said the new Wednesday community edition would celebrate what it means to call Warwick and the Southern Downs home.

"There are so many amazing stories across our wonderful region and we want to help you share and celebrate those," she said.

"Warwick's Wednesday is all about what you want and what your care about - it's the news you want to read."

The Wednesday edition will be free, not paid, and be delivered to all Warwick and Stanthorpe households and will be available at newsagents across the region, Rose City Shoppingworld and the Daily News office.