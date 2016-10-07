New day for old society

LET'S PARTY: Warwick and District Historical Society president Janice Flood will lead celebrations at Pringle Cottage this weekend.

PRINGLE Cottage has long been a time capsule of an older Warwick, and now those who keep it up and running are celebrating 50 years of history.

The Warwick and District Historical Society president Janice Flood said the cottage was set up to preserve old treasures in an era when new, improved items were making there way in to homes.

"You think back to the 1960s, that was a period of time when laminate was coming in, and people were throwing their old things,” Mrs Flood said.

"Old timber furniture was being replaced and most of the time was just getting thrown out.

"A lot of historical societies were established in the 1960s because people were thinking 'We're going to lose this,'.”

The first official meeting of the Warwick and District Historical Society took place on October 19, 1966 and was made up of over 30 members

The first items donated to the society were an early film projector lit by a carbide lamp and operated by hand, an early gas stove and gas meter sulky lamp and brace, buggies and sulkies, photos, an early lawnmower and wooden washing machine.

"During their first year the society had a collection of items given them. They were just meeting in the assembly hall,” Mrs Flood said.

"There was quite a lot of support from the community, and a lot of people gave their own money to ensure the society could acquire what they needed.”

In 1986 Pringle Cottage was leased to the society, on the condition it covered the costs of its rates. Pringle Cottage opened as a museum on Wednesday nights and Saturday and Sunday afternoons of March that year.

"In the first year there were 1700 visitors to Pringle Cottage,” Mrs Flood said.

"And the membership was at 66 people.”

Now the society's current members will celebrate Pringle Cottage's rich history on their special 10th anniversary day.

All are invited to tour the museum, enjoy a piece of cake and celebrate.