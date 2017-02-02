New face for Southern Downs preselection

GIVE IT A GO: James Lister with his wife Belinda and sons Jeremy, 6, and William, 3, has been cleared for pre-selection as LNP candidate for the Southern Downs.

WHILE Jo McNally and Cameron Gow may be household names for many Southern Downs residents, the third candidate for LNP pre-selection - Squadron Leader James Lister - has raised a few question marks for voters.

The Daily News phoned Mr Lister to ask him about his potential candidacy.

"I'm delighted to have been cleared to go to pre- selection but at this stage I can't provide any further discussion, as it's a matter for the party to work out internally,” he said.

The 40-year-old father of two has served in the Royal Australian Air Force for 17 years, including as aide-de-camp to Quentin Bryce while she was Queensland governor general from 2003 to 2008.

Mr Lister has 25 years of experience with the National Party, having joined the Young Nationals while living in Stanthorpe and previously serving as a party recruitment officer.

He also ran as the Nationals candidate for Logan in 1998, but lost to ALP candidate John Mickel.

Mr Lister has been stationed at RAAF Base Amberley for the past two years, but his father, Paul, said he hoped to return to the Granite Belt.

"James grew up in Stanthorpe and we still live here,” he said.

"Politics is an area he's always been keen on and he's taken a particular interest in the country.

"I think he's always had his eye on the Southern Downs but, like many of us, would have thought Lawrence (Springborg) would be around for another 10 to 15 years, so it was a chance he couldn't pass up.”