New faces in town set to fit your tyres

TWO WEEKS IN: Treavor and Jason King, Jason Bennett and Kaitlyn Green are ready for a challenge.

WARWICK'S champion tyre fitting service and retailer has changed hands, with Jason King and his extended family taking the reins of Beaurepaires.

Jason is a qualified diesel fitter who wanted to get away from the hustle and bustle of Sydney to raise his two "full country boys”' somewhere with a bit of room to move.

"I'm born in Casino, so not too far away,” he said.

"My family and I moved to the Gold Coast, but we've always wanted to have a bit of acreage and some animals.

"They boys like mucking around and having places

to run and do their own thing.

"It just seems like the perfect place to raise our kids, so I thought, that's it, I'm going to work for myself.”

Jason has only been in Warwick for two weeks, but said he was already falling for the Rose City.

"Warwick just happened to be the only franchise for sale in South-East Queensland,” he said.

"But Warwick is so similar to Casino.

"The people are very similar, and growing up in a place like that, I wanted my kids to have the same type of experience.

"And it's beautiful country out here.

"It's the country town people who are the same everywhere we go and that's what we were always looking for.”

Jason's dad Treavor was lending a helping hand at the business, and said he hoped small town hospitality would have loyal customers return to Beaurepaires despite the change of hands.

"There are so many that have been coming here for years,” he said.

"One guy has been coming to Beaurepaires for 40 years, and another one has been coming for 35.

"It's all about building new relationships as well which we are very keen to do.”

Jason's cousin Kaitlyn Green is a, "fitter out the back”.

She moved from a cane farm outside of Grafton to start her apprenticeship at the Warwick business.

"She's going to teach me how to change a tyre,” Treavor laughed.

Jason said being trained as a diesel fitter meant Warwick Beaurepaires could offer more services than simply fitting tyres.

"The things were adding to our service is we can do four-wheel drive suspension, brakes and steering,” he said.

"Beaurepaires have always offered those sorts of services, but you need to have someone actually qualified to do it.”

Drop by and say G'day to Jason at his team at Beaurepaires at 24 Albion St.