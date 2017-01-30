33°
New Heritage Bank site starts to take shape

Molly Glassey
| 30th Jan 2017 11:43 AM
Heritage has confirmed the Grafton St site will close from tomorrow.
Heritage has confirmed the Grafton St site will close from tomorrow.

AS THE Rose City Shoppingworld renovations ramp up, one of the centre's most anticipated facelifts is coming together.

Heritage Bank's new home on Palmerin St, next to Duggan's Quick Copy Shop  is set to open on February 2.

The bank has announced it will move into a more prominent position in Palmerin St, while remaining a part of the new Rose City Shoppingworld development.

Heritage has confirmed the Grafton St site will close from tomorrow.

The Warwick branch is the latest of Heritage's branches to be revamped with a sleek design and a range of new, customer-friendly features including 'tech wall' with iPad and computer for easy access to internet banking, self-service coin counter and a Smart ATM that also accepts cash and cheque deposits.

The Grafton St site will close from tomorrow.

