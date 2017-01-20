New minister shares good news

WARWICK has a new Presbyterian minister and will celebrate his arrival with a special introduction at the Town Hall from 5pm on Sunday.

Rev David Bailey and his wife Sarah and children Joshua, Matthew and Jesse set up their Rosehill home in December and are looking forward to their new life in the country.

Mr Bailey said he had spent the previous six years as a minister at the Creek Road Presbyterian Church in Brisbane.

"It's one of the largest Presbyterian churches in the country,” he said.

"We had an extended holiday last year and spent time discussing our future.

"We decided we needed a change and Warwick needed a minister so we packed everything up and came out to help revitalise the faith in Warwick.”

Mr Bailey said he and wife Sarah met while at school.

"I didn't grow up in the church,” he said.

"I became a Christian at 17 and worked in banking and finance until I was 30.

"At that time Sarah and I decided we could make a difference teaching the gospel and I enrolled at Moore Theological College in Sydney.

"I spent two years there and then we returned to Brisbane to finish my studies at Queensland Theological College in St Lucia.”

Mr Bailey said he wants to share the good news.

"We do what we do because we find Jesus compelling and want to share that,” he said.

"We're looking forward to meeting and bringing together all walks of life.

"That's what Jesus did and we're looking forward to doing the same.

Mr Bailey is also looking forward to joining the rugby club and seeing Guns N Roses live in February.