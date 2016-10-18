24°
News

New principal on board at Warwick High

Sophie Lester
| 18th Oct 2016 4:00 PM
NEW PRINCIPAL: Warwick State High School has welcomed Joy Craig, showing off her Tom Quilty endurance ride buckle, to the top job.
NEW PRINCIPAL: Warwick State High School has welcomed Joy Craig, showing off her Tom Quilty endurance ride buckle, to the top job. Sophie Lester

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

STAFF and students at Warwick State High School have welcomed a new leading lady to campus.

Joy Craig comes to the top job direct from Clifton State High School where she had been principal since 2010.

She came to the Darling Downs following about 20 years of experience in schools around Logan City where she started her career as a physical education teacher.

"I'm really enjoying being in a rural town and I am loving the sense of history that Warwick High has,” Mrs Craig said.

"It's a privilege to be part of a school that has such a diverse and successful history.

"I've met all the students at the parade and have had the opportunity to have good conversations with staff with Monday's pupil free day and the briefing this morning.”

As principal Mrs Craig said she enjoyed helping students and staff to achieve their best.

"There are so many things I find rewarding about this job,” she said.

"I always enjoy celebrating success and great achievements with students and staff.

"There's a lot of hard work from teachers that goes into making school events happen, and seeing students work hard and succeed and being proud in what they can achieve - I find there's a lot of satisfaction in that.”

Having grown up in the Southern Highlands in New South Wales, Mrs Craig said she believed she was a good fit for the rural community.

Earlier this month, she competed in the Tom Quilty Gold Cup endurance race - 100km on horseback in 24 hours.

"I had loved horses as a young girl and it's something I rediscovered in my 40s,” Mrs Craig said.

"I've been competing in endurance since 2009, and for the Tom Quilty you have to qualify which I did last year for the event's 50th anniversary.

"This year I competed in the 51st year on the full 24 hours of October 8 which was quite an experience.

"I find that the elements important in the Tom Quilty like endurance and perseverance are just as applicable to education and life.”

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  education queensland tom quilty warwick warwick state high school

Blackout makes huge night for Warwick fast food outlets

Blackout makes huge night for Warwick fast food outlets

WITH most of Warwick blacked out last night, hundreds of residents left their darkened homes in search of an easy feed.

Deep pockets or no brains? What are our drivers thinking!

PRIORITISE: Andrew says money in your pocket is best spent on boats, bikes, cars and girlfriends, not traffic fines.

Andrew Gale weighs in on Warwick drivers.

New principal on board at Warwick High

NEW PRINCIPAL: Warwick State High School has welcomed Joy Craig, showing off her Tom Quilty endurance ride buckle, to the top job.

Warwick State High School welcomes aboard new principal

UPDATE: Bikie taskforce investigate drive-by shooting

The specialist taskforce was formed to dismantle bikie gangs.

Local Partners

Australia Day Award nominations now open

ALL those who know someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the Warwick community is encouraged to nominate them for an Australia Day Award.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Allora church fete welcomes entire family

FAMILY FUN: Kids can enjoy face painting and the jumping castle at St Patrick's Allora parish fete this Friday.

Family fun at St Patrick's Parish Fete.

Warwick Swimming Club to host McNamara Sprints

Warwick swimmer Caitlin Skaines will compete in the McNamara Sprints on Sunday.

Warwick Swimming Club to host carnival

Banjo man's wild and worldly ride into 'Gothic Australiana'

Harry Jakamarra will bring his blistering banjo skills to Yamba on Sunday.

Harry Jakamarra brings powerful lyrics and raw sound to Yamba

Kim Kardashian West taking 'much-needed time off'

Kim Kardashian West taking 'much-needed time off'

KIM Kardashian West is taking some "much-needed time off" after being robbed at gunpoint.

Lady Gaga's battle with 'negative thoughts'

Lady Gaga thinks being a woman "ain't easy". The 30-year-old pop star thinks all women share many of the same life struggles and has admitted the situation is pulling her "apart". She reflected: "Many women, no matter their race, colour, religion, go through the same issues with men, bodies, minds. A lot of women shut down, as they don't feel heard. It ain't easy. I know it is pulling me apa

Lady Gaga opens up on battle with "negative thoughts"

Band to play new material on national tour

Caligula's Horse are the Opeth support and have a national tour coming your way. Photo Contributed

Caligula's Horse announced as Opeth tour supports

In Hearts Wake announces three new local gigs

In Hearts Wake will play the all tour dates with Slipknot and Lamb of God. Photo Contributed

New shows mark the end of the metal band's relentless tour schedule

Russell Crowe accused of grabbing rapper by throat

Azealia Banks has reportedly filed a police report

Kim Kardashian robbers 'knew security code'

Kim Kardashian

"They acted like they had all the time in the world."

Jonas says story of losing virginity not meant to hurt

Jonas says he didn't mean to hurt anyone with tale of first time sex

Refurbished Ranch Style

54 Glen Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $ 347,300

Family 4 built in bedroom home on a larger 1627 m corner allotment which allows more scope to accommodate your particular needs. Master bedroom has floor to...

Modernised Makeover

Maryvale 4370

House 3 1 1 OFFERS ABOVE $...

FIRST HOME BUYERS qualifies for $20,000 Grant ... Escape to the country to this 3 bedroom home nestled in the mountains with awesome views on a fenced 4047 m...

Quality Investment

20 Boronia Drive, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 2 $295,000

Modern 3 bedroom brick executive home with beautiful views over the city from the covered entertainment area. Featuring a large formal lounge, air conditioned...

Great Investment

31 Evans Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

This neat 3 bedroom home in Glennie Heights is handy to Schools, Golf Course and walking distance to the John Dee factory. It's location has made it a great...

Bushland Setting in Town!

137 East Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $75,000

Would you like to live in the bush only two minutes drive from the CBD? This private block has only one adjoining neighbor and is surrounded by beautiful trees...

Raised our Family Here

4 Ross Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $ 287,000

The most captivating part of this home is the entertainment area. This, in addition to the cubby-house out the back and "vegemite-proof" furnishings, makes this...

Good Family Home - West Warwick

7 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $259,000

3 bedrooms * office *entry * sunroom * large lounge * kitchen *dining room * highset with useable space under * double garage * approximately 13 x 9 workshop /...

Close to School &amp; Shops

23 Douglas Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 2 $279,000

3 bedrooms *ensuite * separate lounge *kitchen-meals * spacious laundry with two built-in cupboards * deck with views to hills * double lockup garage * storage...

Great Value Well Maintained

96 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $239,000

Investors or first home buyers this property could be the one for you. Features 3 bedrooms, large north facing sunroom, modern kitchen and bathroom...

Great Value 3 Bedroom Brick Home

33 Clarke Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $249,000

This well presented brick and tile home situated on an elevated block in sought after West Warwick only 100m to school, 400m to hospital with views over the city...

Cramptons sell luxurious multi-million dollar home

36 Tourist Rd

The home has views of Table Top Mountain and the Lockyer Valley

Old Coast timber mill to become $20m housing estate

The developer has described Beerwah as a 'growth corridor'.

Hinterland town to see new $20m master-planned development

'Realistic pricing': Gladstone property bouncing back

Kirkwood for Real Estate, October 13, 2016.

Property gurus say an oversupply is still affecting the market.

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.