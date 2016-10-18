New principal on board at Warwick High

NEW PRINCIPAL: Warwick State High School has welcomed Joy Craig, showing off her Tom Quilty endurance ride buckle, to the top job.

STAFF and students at Warwick State High School have welcomed a new leading lady to campus.

Joy Craig comes to the top job direct from Clifton State High School where she had been principal since 2010.

She came to the Darling Downs following about 20 years of experience in schools around Logan City where she started her career as a physical education teacher.

"I'm really enjoying being in a rural town and I am loving the sense of history that Warwick High has,” Mrs Craig said.

"It's a privilege to be part of a school that has such a diverse and successful history.

"I've met all the students at the parade and have had the opportunity to have good conversations with staff with Monday's pupil free day and the briefing this morning.”

As principal Mrs Craig said she enjoyed helping students and staff to achieve their best.

"There are so many things I find rewarding about this job,” she said.

"I always enjoy celebrating success and great achievements with students and staff.

"There's a lot of hard work from teachers that goes into making school events happen, and seeing students work hard and succeed and being proud in what they can achieve - I find there's a lot of satisfaction in that.”

Having grown up in the Southern Highlands in New South Wales, Mrs Craig said she believed she was a good fit for the rural community.

Earlier this month, she competed in the Tom Quilty Gold Cup endurance race - 100km on horseback in 24 hours.

"I had loved horses as a young girl and it's something I rediscovered in my 40s,” Mrs Craig said.

"I've been competing in endurance since 2009, and for the Tom Quilty you have to qualify which I did last year for the event's 50th anniversary.

"This year I competed in the 51st year on the full 24 hours of October 8 which was quite an experience.

"I find that the elements important in the Tom Quilty like endurance and perseverance are just as applicable to education and life.”