38°
Sport

New rodeo event the bravest of them all

Molly Glassey | 31st Dec 2016 5:00 AM
FIRST TIMERS: David and Michael Maher will take the reins of Queensland's first brumby catch.
FIRST TIMERS: David and Michael Maher will take the reins of Queensland's first brumby catch. Molly Glassey

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RODEO: They can kick you, bite you, lash out or bolt, and that's what makes brumbies one of the hardest animals to catch according to David Maher.

The gifted horseman who "got landed with" organising the newest event at the Steeles Warwick NYE Rodeo said a good brumby catch was all about proper horsemanship, quick thinking and not much else.

"It's hard to explain what it involves," David said.

"The idea is to get the halter on the horse, but you can't choke him, tie it off to your saddle or hurt him.

"If he really wants to, he can pull the rope out of your hands and get away.

"Your saddle horse has got to be pretty switched on and keep with the brumby.

"This is the same method they catch brumbies out in the hills.

"It's the same way fellas have been using for decades."

The brumby catch features eight competitors, three of whom hail from the Maher dynasty.

Michael Maher said while he'd never seen a brumby catch in real life, he was keen to give it a shot.

"It should be pretty good," he said. "You've just got to drawback on all the horsemanship experience you learn over the years."

All the fillies and colts that play the "brumbies" will be for sale at the rodeo.

"They're from a property on the Western Downs," Michael said.

"They're sweet little horses, and they'd make great first-time horses for the kids. Anyone who spots one from the crowd, they like can go to the show office and ask for a price."

See the brumby catch and tonight's rodeo at the Warwick Showgrounds.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  rodeo sport

New rodeo event the bravest of them all

New rodeo event the bravest of them all

They can kick you, bite you, lash out or bolt, and that's what makes brumbies one of the hardest animals to catch according to David Maher.

These guys keep your beer cold

BOTTLEO CREW: Sharon Whitney, Josh Simpson, Kayeleen Cruice and Kieran Wilkin take a load off.

Meet some of the guys from the Warwick Hotel Cellarbrations

More Qld kids on drugs

Doctor prescription and medicine

Qld prescribes more anti-psychotic drugs to kids than other states

Stop, revive and survive and grab a free cuppa or cordial

HAVE A CUPPA: Mindi and Robyn Devine making sure all travellers are relaxed and rested as they take the road.

The Gladfield Driver Reviver has it all.

Local Partners

Things people got stuck in themselves in 2016

Sometimes people do the darnedest things.

The doctor you don't want to meet

LIVES LOST: Dr Simon Tebbutt said remote country stretches and trucks increase the risk of fatalities for people involved in car accidents on the Southern Downs.

No one wants Dr Tebbutt by their hospital bed after a car accident.

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

Rock in the New Year in Warwick

ROCK DOGS: Sleeping Dogs, Anthony "Ganza” Routh, Steve "Stevie Ray” Moore, Nick "Rick Rock” Locke, Jonny "Goldenpipes” Colfs and Taos "Gavin Farris” Poole.

Is live music what you desire to kick along your NYE party?

A look at the year ahead in entertainment

A look at the year ahead in entertainment

FROM Adele to the Dixie Chicks, Jon Snow to Wolverine, sit back for a hell of a ride in 2017.

Dating Gamer Killer’s life to become subject of new TV movie

The Dating Game Killer, Rodney Alcala.

The handsome man on the game show had a dark secret

The wait's nearly over for Sherlock fans

Martin Freeman and Benedict Cumberbatch star in the TV series Sherlock.

WHAT you need to know about season four of the crime drama.

Aussie director puts twist on video game for big screen

Michael Fassbender in a scene from the movie Assassin's Creed.

ASSASSIN'S Creed boasts incredible stunts and action scenes.

Miranda Kerr's mother marries her son to his boyfriend

Supermodel Miranda Kerr (right) leads the floral-themed ladies at her brother’s wedding.

Miranda Kerr's brother has married his boyfriend

Audio of Debbie Reynolds’ 911 call has been released

Carrie Fisher's mother Debbie Reynolds was rushed to hospital after suffering a possible stroke, according to TMZ.

Debbie Reynolds’ dying wish looks like being granted

Zsa Zsa Gabor's funeral arrangements provoke controversy

Zsa Zsa Gabor

"This funeral is fraudulent and despicable and a circus."

Mancave Manor

Sladevale 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $ 349,000

Perfect place for Him and Her. Trouble compromising? Comfortable three bedroom home on 4.05 hectares with a large shed which includes an office, just 10 K from...

Elevated Views

57 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

Residential Land MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing ... $47,000

MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing Range and the township of Maryvale. 40.2 m frontage x 50.3 m depth. Driveway done...

1/4 Acre Lot

Maryvale 4370

Residential Land $40,000 will buy this 1/4 acre lot in the village of Maryvale, ... $40,000

$40,000 will buy this 1/4 acre lot in the village of Maryvale, 20.1 m frontage x 50.3 m depth. Power at the boundary, rural fencing and VIEWS. Take advantage of...

Wow! The View

59 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

House 3 2 2 $ 248,000

Get in early! FIRST HOME BUYERS ... qualifies for $20,000 grant !! Finishing touches are being done now. Have first chance to buy this 3 bedroom plus office or...

Large Home -Easy Care Garden

112 Rosenthal Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 1 4 $269,000

4 bedrooms *renovated bathroom, extra shower in large laundry *renovated kitchen * walk in butler style pantry, spacious lounge * easterly aspect with full length...

Well Presented Quiet Location

9 Odonnell Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $339,000

You will never see another opportunity quite like this one! We strongly encourage inspections of this amazing home. You will be impressed with everything this...

Investment Opportunity!

Warwick 4370

House 8 4 $860,000

Four Homes, currently rented with income $870 per week, situated on a total of 2864sm of land. The properties are for sale as a package including four timber homes...

Walk to City Centre

68 Guy Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $235,000

3 Bedrooms * entry * sunroom *large formal lounge and dining with woodheater fireplace *spacious kitchen meals -good bench and cupboard space, four door pantry and...

Quality 813m2 Building Block

Lot 3 Gilbert Crescent, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $85,000

This quality 813m2 building block situated close to Scots College, townwater, sewered, curbing and channelling. Close to CBD, no building covenants apply. Not many...

Country Hideaway

0 Blakes Road, Warwick 4370

Rural 0 0 $ 280,000

Rural and mountain views from this 33.12 hectare country hideaway 15 minutes south of Warwick. Gullies run into 2 dams and are great to go exploring. Neighbours...

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!