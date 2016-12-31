New rodeo event the bravest of them all

FIRST TIMERS: David and Michael Maher will take the reins of Queensland's first brumby catch.

RODEO: They can kick you, bite you, lash out or bolt, and that's what makes brumbies one of the hardest animals to catch according to David Maher.

The gifted horseman who "got landed with" organising the newest event at the Steeles Warwick NYE Rodeo said a good brumby catch was all about proper horsemanship, quick thinking and not much else.

"It's hard to explain what it involves," David said.

"The idea is to get the halter on the horse, but you can't choke him, tie it off to your saddle or hurt him.

"If he really wants to, he can pull the rope out of your hands and get away.

"Your saddle horse has got to be pretty switched on and keep with the brumby.

"This is the same method they catch brumbies out in the hills.

"It's the same way fellas have been using for decades."

The brumby catch features eight competitors, three of whom hail from the Maher dynasty.

Michael Maher said while he'd never seen a brumby catch in real life, he was keen to give it a shot.

"It should be pretty good," he said. "You've just got to drawback on all the horsemanship experience you learn over the years."

All the fillies and colts that play the "brumbies" will be for sale at the rodeo.

"They're from a property on the Western Downs," Michael said.

"They're sweet little horses, and they'd make great first-time horses for the kids. Anyone who spots one from the crowd, they like can go to the show office and ask for a price."

See the brumby catch and tonight's rodeo at the Warwick Showgrounds.