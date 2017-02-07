New sheep debuted at Stanthorpe Show

ALL WHITE: Live Bidding CEO Bruce Arkins with Mark Davey and Murray Schroder and their Australian White sheep.

A NEW breed of sheep will go up for sale for the first time in Queensland after being displayed at their first Stanthorpe Show.

Farmers Mark Davey from North Springdale and Murray Schroder from Keilah stud in Inglewood banded together to establish Australian Whites in the district, and they were on display at the JJ Richards and Sons 2017 Stanthorpe Show at the weekend.

The Australian Whites were developed in Oberon, NSW at Tattykeel Stud.

"They developed them and there's four breeds," Mr Davey said.

"It's a composite breed so you've got white dorper, van rooy, poll dorset and texel."

Mr Schroder said Friday was the first time the breed was on show in the Southern Downs.

But he said they would be back later this year.

"We're going to have a sale here (in Stanthorpe) at the end of August, we think it'll be Friday, August 25 at 1pm," he said.

"It'll be at the wool pavilion at the Stanthorpe Showground."

He said the rams were bred from an embryo program.

"We're not knocking the dorpers," Mr Schroder said.

"But the (Australian White) growth rate is phenomenal compared to the other breed.

"This is why we bought a couple of flock rams about four years ago and we trialled it.

"We found the growth rate to be prolific plus the carcass is superior to most breeds of sheep in Australia."

Mr Schroder said he looked forward to the Australian White sale in Stanthorpe.

"It will be the first Australian White auction in Queensland," he said.

Live Bidding CEO Bruce Arkins said the Stanthorpe-based sale would be live-streamed, so those outside of the region would also be able to take part in the Australian White auction.

Mr Arkins said this technology, which was becoming increasingly reliable, made rural and remote auction more accessible to all.

"We'll be streaming that (sale) to the world so hopefully we can get some of them sold," Mr Arkins said.

He said the demand and capability for streaming livestock auctions live was growing.

Prime lamb steward Del Mitchell said there were many high quality entries at this year's show.

"They were really good quality. It's easily up top standard," she said.

She said it was interesting to have the Australian Whites, used as sires for prime lamb, at the show, for the first time.

Some lambs were part of the LifeFlight charity auctions, which totalled about $50,000.