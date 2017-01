THE Reject Shop has a new home only a few steps from where it currently operates.

As the Rose City Shoppingworld renovations ramp up, the new extended section beyond Eyecare Eyewear solutions is beginning to take shape.

The Reject Shop will close February 2 as it moves positions, and will reopen February 9.

Until then the shop remains open from 8am to 7pm Monday to Wednesday, and till 9pm Thursdays.