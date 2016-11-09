30°
New store set to open next week in Rose City

Jonno Colfs
| 9th Nov 2016 8:58 AM

SHOE CREW: Alexandra Brown, Cindy Nicholls, Amanda Pierce and Jo Mundey are excited for the opening of Warwick's new Williams store.
SHOE CREW: Alexandra Brown, Cindy Nicholls, Amanda Pierce and Jo Mundey are excited for the opening of Warwick's new Williams store. Jonno Colfs

WARWICK'S newest retail store is all set to open next week.

A Williams shoe store is taking up residence in Rose City Shoppingworld and will open on Thursday 17th November.

Williams Cluster Manager, Victoria Bright said she was enthusiastic about the new store opening.

"We've been busily interviewing for the jobs within the store," she said.

"We are very happy to have an experienced team on board to launch the new store.

"All staff come from the local area and have experience in shoe fitting and sales.

"We have been busy with training and are now ready to serve the customers of Rose City Shoppingworld."

The staff members have been training over the last few weeks at the Browns Plains Williams store and the Toowoomba store.

Williams will cater for all age groups and is synonymous with brands for women like Colorado, Diana Ferrari Supersoft, Portland, Isabella Rossi, Instep, Corelli and more.

High quality school footwear will also be on offer.

Men's shoe brands include Colorado, Portland, Hush Puppies, Shaw and Smith and Davinci.

The store will launch with an opening offer of a "second pair half price on all full priced items" and a limited stock of discounted ladies sandals.

Marketing Manager of Rose City Shoppingworld, Louise de Lissa said Rose City Shoppingworld is excited to have a brand new and bright retailer in the space.

"We are sure that customers will be pleased with the offer that Williams presents," she said.

Topics:  business community warwick

Local Partners

Australia Day Award nominations now open

ALL those who know someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the Warwick community is encouraged to nominate them for an Australia Day Award.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Goods shed markets a great success - concert still to come

Peter Tobin, Peter Gregory and Bob Amos are upbeat about the success of the first markets in the Warwick Railway Station Goods Shed.

Southern Downs Steam Railway committee delighted with markets

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Karara sheep dog trial on from today to Sunday

KARARA BOUND: Geoff Gibson and dog Gibsons Liz in the open event at Tara this year.

Karara Sheep Dog Trials on for three days

Bachelor beauty finds best friend in fellow contestant

Bachelor beauty finds best friend in fellow contestant

TOOWOOMBA beauty Noni Janur may not have found love with Richie Strahan on The Bachelor but she did find a best friend.

