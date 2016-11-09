New store set to open next week in Rose City

SHOE CREW: Alexandra Brown, Cindy Nicholls, Amanda Pierce and Jo Mundey are excited for the opening of Warwick's new Williams store.

WARWICK'S newest retail store is all set to open next week.

A Williams shoe store is taking up residence in Rose City Shoppingworld and will open on Thursday 17th November.

Williams Cluster Manager, Victoria Bright said she was enthusiastic about the new store opening.

"We've been busily interviewing for the jobs within the store," she said.

"We are very happy to have an experienced team on board to launch the new store.

"All staff come from the local area and have experience in shoe fitting and sales.

"We have been busy with training and are now ready to serve the customers of Rose City Shoppingworld."

The staff members have been training over the last few weeks at the Browns Plains Williams store and the Toowoomba store.

Williams will cater for all age groups and is synonymous with brands for women like Colorado, Diana Ferrari Supersoft, Portland, Isabella Rossi, Instep, Corelli and more.

High quality school footwear will also be on offer.

Men's shoe brands include Colorado, Portland, Hush Puppies, Shaw and Smith and Davinci.

The store will launch with an opening offer of a "second pair half price on all full priced items" and a limited stock of discounted ladies sandals.

Marketing Manager of Rose City Shoppingworld, Louise de Lissa said Rose City Shoppingworld is excited to have a brand new and bright retailer in the space.

"We are sure that customers will be pleased with the offer that Williams presents," she said.