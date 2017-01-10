35°
New Warwick business paves way home

Jonno Colfs | 10th Jan 2017 5:00 AM
GOING SOLO: Tim and Charmain Brennan of one of Warwick's newest businesses, Starc Concreting.
GOING SOLO: Tim and Charmain Brennan of one of Warwick's newest businesses, Starc Concreting.

WITH over 20 years in the industry, Tim Brennan felt the time was right to step out on his own and start Starc Concreting.

"I moved from the Gold Coast to Warwick with my family when I nine-years-old,” Mr Brennan said.

"Dad had a concreting and building business on the Coast and when we moved he started it up out here.

"When I was 14, I joined him in the business.”

Mr Brennan said his father had been a massive influence on his life.

"He's one of my best mates and taught me everything I know,” he said.

"We spent the best part of 20 years working together.”

Mr Brennan said it was a real family business.

"All four of the Brennan boys, and Dad of course, have been concretors at some stage,” he said.

"I was in a partnership with Dad and one of my brothers for about 13 years, up until November last year.

"It was about then my wife Charmain and I felt it was time to start out on our own.

"So we started Starc Concreting - the name is made from the initials of ours and our children's names.”

Mr Brennan said his family business had meant a lot of travel.

"We worked all over, from Bundaberg to Bourke and Deniliquin and did a lot in Toowoomba,” he said.

"There was a bit too much time away from home.

"With this new business, we'll still be working all over the Southern Downs and beyond, just not quite so far from home.”

The Brennans also started Brennan's Bobcat Services in June 2015.

"These two businesses will complement each other well,” Mr Brennan said.

"It's seems to be the way everyone's going these days.

"You just have to diversify; it's a pretty competitive market, and other services will help you stand above the crowd.”

Starc Concreting will specialise in a huge range of jobs, including rural concreting, patios, driveways and pathways as well as site levelling, retaining walls and pad cutting.

For a quote, phone Tim from Starc Concreting on 0429436603.

Topics:  new business starc concreting tim and charmain brennan warwick

