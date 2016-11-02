New Warwick markets gather steam

HISTORIC SITE: Marlene Pickard and Bob Amos are behind the Southern Downs Steam Railway Markets.

THIS Saturday, November 5, will mark the very first Southern Downs Steam Railway Markets and it will hopefully be the first of many more.

The markets are the brainchild of Marlene Pickard, a long-time stallholder at the Rose City Country Markets, which, after three years, is no longer operating.

Mrs Pickard said she had been looking at possible venues for a new market for some time.

"Then I saw something in the paper about the steam railway and thought that might be perfect, so I approached them and it's grown from there,” she said.

"The markets will be held in the historic goods shed at the railway station, which is a magnificent building.”

Southern Downs Steam Railway volunteer Bob Amos said Queensland Rail owned the building and had graciously allowed the use of the building for Saturday's market as well as a gig by jazz band Aperitif later that evening.

"It's yet to be determined whether the market will become a regular occurrence,” Mr Amos said.

"That is the desire and we're negotiating with QR to make that happen.”

The Southern Downs Steam Railway markets start at 8am on Saturday and run until 2pm.

The jazz and barbecue is from 6-9pm.