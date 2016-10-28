27°
New Warwick memorial to remember service

Molly Glassey | 28th Oct 2016 8:13 AM
PLEASED: Veterans Jim O'Leary, Phil Agnew, David Watt and Jade Dunford stand in front of where the new memorial wall will be erected.
PLEASED: Veterans Jim O'Leary, Phil Agnew, David Watt and Jade Dunford stand in front of where the new memorial wall will be erected.

SERVICEMEN and women from the Boer War to current conflict are to be commemorated with a $77,000 war memorial in Leslie Park.

The council-approved dais will include a memorial wall displaying plaques dedicated to every service campaign that Australia has been involved in since the late 1800s.

Warwick Community Development ANZAC Memorial Committee chairman Johno Felton said the structure, set to be built on the western side of the current cenotaph, was something the committee had been working hard for.

"The success of this project will enable the Warwick and surrounding communities to gain a unique, valuable and practical memorial which will be utilised and treasured for many years to come,” Mr Felton said.

"Importantly, this will be the only acknowledgement of all Australian campaigns in the Southern Downs region and will complement the existing Warwick War Memorial and form part of local remembrance events such as ANZAC Day and Remembrance Day,” he said.

Local community groups have already donated to the cause, but Mr Felton said it would be up to the public to and ensure the project was fully funded.

"We're calling for public donations,” he said.

"There are a lot of members of the public who have a connection to one war or another, and this is just one way they can be commemorated.

"There are people in our community who are related to or know someone who served... the Anzac spirit is very prevalent in Warwick.”

Corporal Jade Dunford is a Warwick resident who served in East Timor in 2011.

She, with Vietnam veteran Jim O'Leary, flying officer Phil Agnew and Sergeant of the 26th Battalion AIF David Watt, agreed the memorial wall was something they had wanted to see in their home town for a a long time.

Mr Felton expressed the importance of remembering those currently serving.

"As the Vietnam vets grow old it is time for the younger to step up and take over the ANZAC tradition,” he said.

"There are a lot young people connected in Warwick and it is their turn to carry the flame.”

The dais is planned to be in place by Anzac Day 2018, 100 years since the end of the First World War.

HOW TO DONATE

Account Number 100004705

BSB 817 001

Account Name: Warwick Community Development ANZAC Memorial Committee

