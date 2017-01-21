No choice for Prep, all children must attend

Parents can still enrol their children for Prep next week, and aren't required to have uniforms, stationary or books.

THIS year all children born between July 1, 2011 to June 30, 2012 are legally required to attend Prep or risk more than $1000 fines if they don't.

Before the state-wide education reform, attendance to day care, foundation courses and other pre-schooling syllabuses were substantial enough requisites for a child to enter Year 1.

However, this is the first year of mandatory Prep in Queensland, and Warwick East State School teacher Tracey Mekitarian feared parents weren't up to date with the policy changes.

"This is the first year it's actually become mandatory,” Ms Mekitarian said.

"It's a concern for us, because we lost numbers last year as we lost a lot of grade six students.

"We thought mandatory Prep would mean we would get those numbers back at the other end.

"But they haven't picked up anywhere near what we thought the population of Warwick would be.”

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Education Minister Kate Jones said compulsory Prep was among a range of education reforms passed in the Education and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2016, announced in September last year. Ms Jones said participation in Prep improved a child's outcomes and was a critical foundation year for schooling.

Ms Mekitarian agreed, saying children who entered Year 1 without Prep skills often struggled.

"We have a Prep curriculum,” she said.

"It's a really important year for children as it gives them their foundation skills.

"If they miss that, they're really behind the eight ball.”

Ms Jones explained if a parent did not consider their child ready for Prep, they could still hold off enrolling for a year.

"Importantly, this does not lower the compulsory school age,” she explained.

"Parents will continue to have flexibility in terms of the age at which they may enrol their child in Prep, provided the child is enrolled and attending school from the age of compulsory schooling of six years and six months.”

"We'll organise all that,” Ms Mekitarian said.

"We just ask children are enrolled before the eighth day of the school year.”