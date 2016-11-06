29°
No complaint yet about altercation outside shopping centre

Gerard Walsh | 6th Nov 2016 1:55 PM
Police investigations are continuing.
Police investigations are continuing.

NO official complaint has been made to Warwick police after an altercation between two girls outside the Grafton St entrance to Rose City Shoppingworld at 1.23pm yesterday.

Sergeant Greg Burton, of Warwick police, said the disturbance was between two juveniles.

"No official complaint has been made, we are still investigating.”

The Daily News reported yesterday that after the incident, a 15-year-old girl was treated by ambulance officers on the scene but did not require transport to hospital.

While a number of people, including children, witnessed the incident, patrons inside the shopping centre were not even aware of what allegedly transpired outside.

Topics:  altercation juveniles police rose cith shoppingworld warwick warwick police

