No more yellow water says council

THE discolouration of Warwick town water has now been resolved according to the Southern Downs Regional Council.

A council statement said the cause of the discolouration was chlorine oxidising manganese in the water.

Remedies have been put into place and the colour of the water produced at the Warwick Water Treatment plant is now within the Australian Water Quality Guidelines for aesthetics.

Warwick mother Bec De Leiuen said she had trouble trusting the council's assurances.

"The water has been on and off discolored since the first time,” she said.

"A week after the first time it happened, I ran the bath, only to find it discoloured again.

"It has been costly to our family, we only drink bottled water now, and a few of us have had a stomach bug, I can't be 100% sure that it's because of the water, but it's a big coincidence.”

Mrs De Leiuen said it seemed to be an ongoing problem.

"I was told that the pipes in town are from the 1800s, I think after all this time they should maybe be renewed, I wonder if that's part of the problem,” she said.

"It seems to be that when we have really hot days the water is discoloured.

"I have seen on Facebook that other people have worse water than we do, I think it all depends on where you are situated in town.

"I really hope the situation can be resolved, as it is something that we rely on for our everyday basic needs.”

Kerri Nicol also spoke to the Daily News after the water discolouration caused wide-spread concern two weeks ago.

"The water has improved, it's clearer and the smell and odd taste have gone,” she said.

"I wouldn't say it was fixed quickly at all.

"Considering the council had already been aware of the issue for seven days before the media caught wind of it and people, including myself, started to complain on social media.”

Mrs Nicol said it wasn't until it was made public that the problem was fixed.

"If people hadn't have started talking about it online, I highly doubt it would be fixed now,” she said.

"In this day and age, there have to be measures in place,” she said.

"This isn't a problem in other towns.

"It seems there are problems in the water treatment area, it's not the first time its happened.”

Mrs Nicol said the discoloured water has burdened the family with extra unwanted costs.

"It was costly to us, we were buying extra bottled water to use in the kettle and cooking,” she said.

"Fortunately it's just my husband and I and the two cats, but I imagine for those with families it was even more expensive buying fresh water for them.

"With the extremely high rates that we pay in Warwick, ridiculously high really, we expect and demand better.

"Better in all areas of local government, which I'm afraid, we're just not getting at all.”