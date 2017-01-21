No Prep, but plenty of Kaos at Morgan Park.

NO Prep Kaos racing filled Morgan Park with dragsters, street cars and bikes over the weekend.

Organiser Matt Loy said more than 50 racers turned up to take part in a form of racing that has proved popular in America.

"This could be the first No Prep Kaos meeting on any dragway in Australia,” he said.

"With no prep racing, there is no preparation of the drag strip. The drivers and riders have to manage their power-to-ground ratio on an unprepared surface.”

