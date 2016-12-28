No review needed: Steketee bowls Watson for a duck

Mark Steketee of the Heat bowls during the Big Bash League (BBL) T20 match between the Adelaide Strikers and the Brisbane Heat at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. (AAP Image/David Mariuz)

SERIAL reviewer Shane Watson had no leg to stand on when Warwick paceman Mark Steketee bowled the former Australian Captain for a duck.

In his second over tonight, Steketee, who is in fine form from his three-wicket haul in the Heat's first outing last week, took no time to send Watson back to the Pavilion.

There was no call to the third umpire for his regular review, Watson had no option but make the long walk across the turf as he heard the dreaded death-rattle.

Steketee continues his impressive streak as he looks to cement his position in the Heat's XI for the rest of the Big Bash Series.