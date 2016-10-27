Nollsie takes the stage in Warwick

READY TO ROCK: Shannon Noll will perform at a sold out gig at the Warwick RSL tonight.

AFTER two years off from touring Shannon Noll is back on the road.

The musician will have the Rose City rocking at a sold out performance at Warwick RSL tomorrow night.

Warwick local Jordyn Hogden will be one of the punters at the front of the crowd at the gig.

"I'm really excited he's coming to Warwick,” Mr Hogden said.

"I've never had the chance to see him live before and he's only recently come back and everyone's started noticing him again.

"I just really like him, I'm often singing his classics that everyone knows like What About Me and Drive, so it will be good to head down to the RSL and jam out.”

RSL manager Jo Schwenke said Warwick fans were quick to snap up tickets.

"Traditionally in Warwick the show will sell out in the last few days before the show, but this one sold out straight away,” Mrs Schwenke said.

"We try to bring artists who will be attractive to a wide scope of customers and think the fact we can provide a quality artist live to the people of Warwick is evident from the ticket sales.

"It's what we intended to do with the King's Theatre renovations and we're proud to be able to bring that calibre of artist to the RSL.”