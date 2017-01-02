FOR HIRE: NDIS rollout creates 1100 Toowoomba, SW jobs

MORE than 1100 jobs will be created from today, as the National Disability Insurance Scheme rolls out across Toowoomba and the Darling Downs.

The scheme, which will support more than 7000 people with disabilities in the Toowoomba, will open the door to businesses who might not have been involved in disability services before.

"Once fully operational, the scheme will support more than 7000 people with disability in the Toowoomba region - creating a powerful new consumer group and a marketplace for service providers," Acting Disability Services Minister Mark Ryan said.

"This unprecedented growth and employment boost will provide great opportunities for those who are looking for work or a career change."

The NDIS was formed in response to reports into the disability services sector, which found it to be underfunded and inefficient.

NDIS funding works provide successful applicants with "reasonable and necessary" funding to support their quality of life.

This includes funding for personal care, aids and equipment, therapy and physiotherapy, and transport.

The scheme now means traditional service providers will have to compete in a market environment to attract customers, with the government cancelling all current contracts.

This was a positive according to Mr Ryan, who said the NDIS opened up huge job opportunities for Toowoomba and the South-West.

"The NDIS will create new opportunities in areas not usually associated with the disability sector such as education, tourism, transport and technology," he said.

"We are already seeing some great new businesses start up across the state, such as ballet schools for children with disability and respite camping adventures. The opportunities are endless.

"If you're leaving school or TAFE, or looking for a career change, now is the right time to consider a career in the disability sector, where you can make a real difference every day."

The local government areas of Balonne, Bulloo, Goondiwindi, Maranoa, Murweh, Paroo, Quilpie, Southern Downs, Toowoomba and Western Downs have now joined the scheme.

The Ipswich, Lockyer Valley, Scenic Rim and Somerset areas will join the scheme on July 1.

For information on the NDIS rollout visit www.ndis.gov.au or call the NDIA on 1800 800 110.