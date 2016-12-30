37°
News

NYE: Can you be arrested for simply being drunk in public?

30th Dec 2016 11:00 AM Updated: 11:38 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

With New Year's Eve celebrations just around the corner, criminal lawyers from Slater and Gordon have put together a legal guide to alcohol laws around the country, including drinking in public, drunk and disorderly and offensive language offences.

Criminal lawyer Veronika Drago said the laws vary from state to state, with maximum penalties of thousands of dollars in fines and even jail time for some offences.

Question: Is it an offence to merely be drunk in public?

It is a criminal offence to simply be drunk in a public place in Victoria and Queensland, with maximum fines of $1,243.68 and $243.80 respectively.

In every other state and territory, a person must be behaving in a disorderly or offensive manner as well as being intoxicated to be charged with an offence.

Disorderly and nuisance offences carry fines in every state and even jail sentences in extreme cases in Victoria, Tasmania, South Australia and the Northern Territory.

Question: How drunk is 'criminally intoxicated'?

In most states, the legal definition of 'drunk' or 'intoxicated' is when a person's speech, balance, co-ordination or behaviour is noticeably affected or impaired by alcohol.

The threshold is apparently lower in Queensland, where being intoxicated is defined as simply being drunk or otherwise adversely affected by an intoxicating substance, rather than noticeably affected as in other states.

Question: Is it illegal to drink or have open containers of alcohol in public?

Revellers hoping to enjoy a glass of champagne at a New Year's Eve picnic should double and triple check the state and council laws that regulate the public consumption of alcohol, because they vary significantly around the country.

  • NSW, Victoria, Tasmania, South Australia, ACT and NT all permit the drinking of alcohol in public places, except areas that have been declared 'alcohol-free zones'.
  • In Queensland and Western Australia, there is a blanket ban on drinking or possessing open containers of alcohol in public, unless the area has been designated as a 'wet area' in Queensland or the relevant authority has given permission in WA.

Fines for public consumption of alcohol also vary significantly from state-to state.

  • Victoria is at the lower end of the scale, where officials simply direct people to stop drinking, seal their containers or dispose of their alcohol.

SA, WA and NT are at the higher end of the scale, with maximum fines of $1,250, $2,000 and $15,400 respectively. Additionally, entire communities are dry in the Northern Territory.

Question: What is a public place?

The definition of a 'public place' varies between each state and territory, but a general rule of thumb is that a public place is any area that is accessible to the general public.

  • Public places usually include footpaths, roads, parks, beaches, shopping centres, libraries and public transport, unless the state government or local council has declared otherwise.
     
A guide to the laws that regulate drinking alcohol in public around Australia.
A guide to the laws that regulate drinking alcohol in public around Australia. Contributed
Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  drunkeness editors picks new year's eve

Hynes moves out, new newsagency moves in to Shoppingworld

Hynes moves out, new newsagency moves in to Shoppingworld

THIS week we broke news of Hynes Newsagency shutting shop in Rose City Shoppingworld and merging with its Palmerin St store as a result of sky-high rent.

What it's actually like inside Toowoomba's brothel

LOOKS CAN DECEIVE: The manager of Toowoomba's brothel Deviations, Noela Konig, wants people to bust some myths about the sex industry.

The oldest profession in history and one of the most misunderstood.

These guys keep your beer cold

BOTTLEO CREW: Sharon Whitney, Josh Simpson, Kayeleen Cruice and Kieran Wilkin take a load off.

Meet some of the guys from the Warwick Hotel Cellarbrations

Things people got stuck in themselves in 2016

The 21-year-old managed to get 'this' up in 'there'. This rifle bolt was removed from the butt of a prisoner. The rifle bolt is said to be from a military-grade rifle.

Sometimes people do the darnedest things.

Local Partners

Things people got stuck in themselves in 2016

Sometimes people do the darnedest things.

The doctor you don't want to meet

LIVES LOST: Dr Simon Tebbutt said remote country stretches and trucks increase the risk of fatalities for people involved in car accidents on the Southern Downs.

No one wants Dr Tebbutt by their hospital bed after a car accident.

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

Rock in the New Year in Warwick

ROCK DOGS: Sleeping Dogs, Anthony "Ganza” Routh, Steve "Stevie Ray” Moore, Nick "Rick Rock” Locke, Jonny "Goldenpipes” Colfs and Taos "Gavin Farris” Poole.

Is live music what you desire to kick along your NYE party?

Audio of Debbie Reynolds’ 911 call has been released

Audio of Debbie Reynolds’ 911 call has been released

DEBBIE Reynolds’ dying wish looks like being granted, with the Hollywood star set to be buried with her daughter Carrie Fisher.

Zsa Zsa Gabor's funeral arrangements provoke controversy

Zsa Zsa Gabor

"This funeral is fraudulent and despicable and a circus."

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo welcomes baby boy

Chris Ivery and Eli Christopher [Instagram]

Ellen Pompeo has welcomed a third child

Serena Williams engaged to Reddit co-founder

Serena Williams

Serena Williams is engaged

Emily Ratajkowski strips naked for 10 million fans

Emily Ratajkowski (c) Instagram

She is really getting into the stripping spirit this festive season

Jack discovers cool animal facts

Jack Yabsley stars in the new children's TV series ACE: Animal Countdown Extraordinaire.

TV presenter is having a ball in new kids’ show.

Mancave Manor

Sladevale 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $ 349,000

Perfect place for Him and Her. Trouble compromising? Comfortable three bedroom home on 4.05 hectares with a large shed which includes an office, just 10 K from...

Elevated Views

57 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

Residential Land MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing ... $47,000

MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing Range and the township of Maryvale. 40.2 m frontage x 50.3 m depth. Driveway done...

1/4 Acre Lot

Maryvale 4370

Residential Land $40,000 will buy this 1/4 acre lot in the village of Maryvale, ... $40,000

$40,000 will buy this 1/4 acre lot in the village of Maryvale, 20.1 m frontage x 50.3 m depth. Power at the boundary, rural fencing and VIEWS. Take advantage of...

Wow! The View

59 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

House 3 2 2 $ 248,000

Get in early! FIRST HOME BUYERS ... qualifies for $20,000 grant !! Finishing touches are being done now. Have first chance to buy this 3 bedroom plus office or...

Large Home -Easy Care Garden

112 Rosenthal Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 1 4 $269,000

4 bedrooms *renovated bathroom, extra shower in large laundry *renovated kitchen * walk in butler style pantry, spacious lounge * easterly aspect with full length...

Well Presented Quiet Location

9 Odonnell Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $339,000

You will never see another opportunity quite like this one! We strongly encourage inspections of this amazing home. You will be impressed with everything this...

Investment Opportunity!

Warwick 4370

House 8 4 $860,000

Four Homes, currently rented with income $870 per week, situated on a total of 2864sm of land. The properties are for sale as a package including four timber homes...

Walk to City Centre

68 Guy Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $235,000

3 Bedrooms * entry * sunroom *large formal lounge and dining with woodheater fireplace *spacious kitchen meals -good bench and cupboard space, four door pantry and...

Quality 813m2 Building Block

Lot 3 Gilbert Crescent, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $85,000

This quality 813m2 building block situated close to Scots College, townwater, sewered, curbing and channelling. Close to CBD, no building covenants apply. Not many...

Country Hideaway

0 Blakes Road, Warwick 4370

Rural 0 0 $ 280,000

Rural and mountain views from this 33.12 hectare country hideaway 15 minutes south of Warwick. Gullies run into 2 dams and are great to go exploring. Neighbours...

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!