Officers on front line of alcohol-fuelled violence

Warwick officers say the majority of Warwick punters are well-behaved, but they will not excuse people acting out violently while intoxicated.

EMERGENCY service workers around Warwick say they will continue a hard-line approach to keep alcohol-fuelled violence to a minimum.

Statewide, 60% of police time is spent on alcohol-fuelled issues.

Warwick police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Jamie Deacon said while the majority of punters in Warwick were well-behaved, there would always be exceptions for the boys in blue to deal with.

"We had the (alleged) glassing at the weekend and an assault just before Christmas but the reality here in Warwick is the behaviour is largely pretty good,” Snr Sgt Deacon said.

"We regularly patrol licensed premises and have a good working relationship with those premises.

"The majority of patrons are well behaved, and violence is far less common than in Brisbane and the Gold Coast, or even Toowoomba.

"That being said, we still see a variety of offences resulting from alcohol, from public urination and wilful damage to property to more serious assaults.

"People have a right to drink but they need to take responsibility for their actions at all times, and so if they're going to drink, they must drink and act responsibly.

"We will continue to send the message that the consumption of alcohol does not excuse people from poor behaviour and violence is unacceptable in the community.”

Warwick Ambulance Station officer-in-charge Jamie Taylor said intoxicated people could pose a threat to responding officers, as well as themselves.

"It's not common but it does happen and I guess you always just keep it in the back of your mind and try to be prepared for it,” he said.

"Having patients or other people attack us is something we don't tolerate.

"We shouldn't have to go into a scene fearing for our own safety when we should be focusing on the patient.”