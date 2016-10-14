19°
Old charm helps raise funds for cancer

14th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
Beautiful Haddington.
HELP the fight to cure cancer by discovering the wonders of one of Warwick's most iconic homesteads.

The Haddington Homestead gardens will be open to all tomorrow for just $6, all of which will go to the Cancer Council.

Warwick branch president Jan Byrne said after a healthy stint of rain and some lovely spring sun, the gardens were looking more magnificent than ever.

"It's absolutely beautiful and the garden itself is quite unusual,” she said.

"Everything is blooming and the flowers look wonderful.”

The gardens will be open from 9.30am tomorrow, with cakes, slices, tea and coffee on sale for all popping along.

"We'll also have a raffle, and we'll have a beautiful patchwork quilt as a prize,” Mrs Byrne said.

"It's huge; it could fit over a single bed.”

Mrs Byrne said the open garden was the first event of its kind for the Cancer Council in Warwick, and came about after the green thumb behind the homestead, Janine Hegarty, approached Mrs Byrne about the idea.

"I normally run an Girls Night In for the Cancer Council, and last year Janine was a guest,” she said.

"And she suggested this year we have an open garden.

"Last year at the Girls Night In we raised $380.”

Head to 118 Ogilvie Rd between 9.30am and 4pm tomorrow to check out the beautiful homestead and help a worthy cause.

Warwick Daily News
