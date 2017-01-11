One Nation yet to name candidate

STATE POLL: Less than a month after Pauline Hanson's team announced candidates for the next Queensland election, two have been forced to pull out, and key seat, Southern Downs, remains vacant.

ONE Nation's quest to become a major force in Queensland politics has stalled.

Less than a month after Pauline Hanson's team announced 36 candidates for the next state election, two have been forced to pull out over controversial comments, and a key seat, Southern Downs, remains vacant.

One Nation's mystery candidate for Southern Downs withdrew at the last minute after being endorsed in December.

Party spokesman Greg Smith said two strong applicants had since put their hand up for the electorate and a candidate would be chosen this month.

"All seats are key seats but we have a good feeling about the Southern Downs. A lot of people in the region are very supportive of One Nation, we have positive feedback on policies, particularly Warwick,” Mr Smith said.

Veteran Southern Downs MP Lawrence Springborg announced last year he would not contest the seat at the next election, due before January 2018.

LNP candidate nominations for the seat close on Monday. Labor is yet to name a contender.