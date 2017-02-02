Open window makes easy target for Warwick thief

AN OPEN window has proven too tempting for an opportunistic thief.

Sometime between 1am and 5.30am on Tuesday, someone gained access to the house on Wood St, using a chair to reach an open window.

The offender removed a fly screen and gained access to the residence making off with a wallet, handbag, cigarettes, a torch and a small money box.

Warwick police officer-in-charge Jamie Deacon said police were investigating the matter but asked residences to take measures to remove opportunities for would-be thieves.

"It's very hot at the moment and many residences will be leaving windows open but try to keep ladders, outdoor furniture out of sight and if possible have security screens installed," he said.

"Of course there is cost, but the upside is your safety and security in the long run."

Police continue to investigate the matter.