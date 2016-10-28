OPINION: Every year I become a rodeo armchair expert

I ADMIT it, I'm a yearly rodeo expert.

It's very similar to being an Olympic/Commonwealth Games armchair expert. Where I suddenly understand fencing or gymnastics and care about athletics.

Olympic/Commonwealth armchair expert-ing is mostly done from the comfort of your own home, but depending on the time zones, one can also called upon to do it at the communal TV at work or at the pub.

The benefit of Olympic/Commonwealth armchair expert-ing, is that it is very common. Everyone does it, and while you are bluffing your way through the intricate skills that is involved in the modern pentathlon, no one else is really going to argue with you, because they too only heard of the sport the moment Chloe Esposito won Gold for us.

Being a yearly rodeo expert that I am, you will normally find me in the bar area, with a tinnie in one hand watching the action. I often turn to my friend next to me and say, "oh that was a bad ride", or "they should have stayed on that ride", "that will be a good score", or "they could have roped that one".

I have no clue, it's just something I do once a year.

The danger in being a once a year rodeo expert is there is more than likely someone within ear shot who overheard me who ACTUALLY does know what they are talking about, and ACTUALLY does participate in rodeo's who is either inwardly laughing and thinking to themselves what a fool or silently fuming about once a year rodeo experts who should keep their useless opinions to themselves.

But one thing I do know is Dr Kiss and his committee of tireless volunteers have done an amazing job this year getting ready Australia's most famous rodeo. Your hard work, effort and foresight in the new infrastructure is greatly appreciated.

- Lisa Hemmings