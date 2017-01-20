Other parties stalling on Southern Downs selection

REFILE: One Nation leader Pauline Hanson is seen during the One Nation candidates launch at North Lakes Golf Club, Brisbane, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016. (AAP Image/Sarah Motherwell) NO ARCHIVING

THOUGH Queensland voters are likely to go to the polls within months, Labor and One Nation are yet to announce candidates for the Southern Downs.

The safely conservative seat has long been an LNP stronghold, with veteran politician Lawrence Springborg toppling ALP contender Louise Ryan with 69.2% of the vote, compared to 30.8%, in the 2015 election.

A Labor Party spokesman said potential candidates were still being fielded for the electorate and an announcement was likely in the next few weeks.

One Nation, which aims to be a major force in

the region, has stalled

after a mystery endorsed candidate withdrew

at the last minute in December.

Party spokesman Greg Smith said two strong applicants had since put their hands up for the electorate and a candidate would be chosen this month.

"All seats are key seats but we have a good feeling about the Southern Downs," Mr Smith told the Daily News this month.

"A lot of people in the region are very supportive of One Nation, we have positive feedback on policies, particularly Warwick."

The Queensland Greens have not announced whether the party will have a candidate for the region.