18°
News

Our new app, bringing latest technology to local news

22nd Sep 2016 7:18 AM
LATEST ACTION: Julia Whitwell tries out Australian Regional Media's new app.
LATEST ACTION: Julia Whitwell tries out Australian Regional Media's new app. John McCutcheon

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Warwick Daily News has launched a new app to give you an even smoother way of consuming local news.

The app, available on both iOS and Android devices, is designed to give our valued digital subscribers a better experience, particularly on mobiles and tablets.

The app has had a complete overhaul, and for the first time gives readers a chance to follow topics that particularly interest them.

Once you are logged in, you can also join the conversation on local issues by making comments on stories.

The app is not just available for subscribers though, it can be used by casual readers, until they reach the article limit.

It's a great way to see what you might be missing in local news, views, sport, entertainment, photos, videos and event information each day.

Articles within the apps now also include more imagery, photo galleries and locally produced video content.

It also provides an easy way for subscribers to download the digital edition of each day's newspaper - within the app itself. You can see how the printed edition looked that day, advertisements and all.

So how do I get it?

To download the app on your phone or tablet, go to the App Store on an iOS device or Google Play store on an Android device.

Search for Warwick Daily News and click install.

You might see two different apps - the one you are looking for is from APN Australian Regional Media, not PressReader.

Click 'allow notifications' to ensure you are given access to our messages letting you know the top stories of the day.

They will pop up on your screen and then you can click on them to be taken to the article.

So how do I login?

To login for the first time, click on the menu button first, then go the very bottom left hand side of the app where you will see 'guest'.

Login there with your subscription login.

If are not a subscriber, and want to become one, you can go to warwickdailynews.com.au/ subscriptions/packages/.

If you sign up for 12 months, not only will you get full access to your local paper, the Courier-Mail, and Washington Post, you will also have the choice of a free Fitbit or NutriBullet.

That's $370 worth of value for just $199.

Once you have our app installed and have full access you will be able to read as many local, state, national and international stories as you like.

You will also find links to our videos and photo galleries. in the navigation menu.

Really easy access to key sections

The navigation menu also provides access back to the home screen, local news section, sport, state, national news, galleries (photos), video and our popular 'just in' section - the latest local and network stories.

Open an article and you will find an easy link on the top right to share it on Facebook, Twitter or email it to a friend.

Follow the topics that interest you

One of the things we are really keen to do is to ensure we are giving you the news you want to see first.

One of the ways we can do this is if you start following topics.

You can follow as many as you like but we recommend you start with a few key ones that you are really interested in.

It might be all the news about your suburb or town. It might be on a certain local or even national issue. You can even follow prominent people.

Those topics will show up in your navigation menu and you can simply click on them to find the latest stories. You can also easily unfollow a topic if you want to move on to something else.

Read the full paper online, every day

We know many of our readers still love the experience of a newspaper, including seeing the latest offers from local advertisers.

So that's where the digital edition is great - especially on a tablet or a larger format mobile phone.

You can download the whole paper - including the magazine liftout - kick back with a coffee and take it all in on your device.

You can even have it set to automatically download each edition when you are connected to wi-fi.

To download the latest digital edition of the newspaper, open the navigation menu (up the top left) and click on 'View Digital Editions' (down the bottom).

Once you've downloaded the edition you want, you just open it and swipe to the left to go from page to page.

You can zoom in on an article or picture - or launch it in an easier-to-read format by clicking on its headline.

Of course, you can click on photos to enlarge them, and swipe through the photos on offer.

We think you will find it a great way to read the paper.

This feature, of course, is only available to subscribers.

Tell us what you think

If you have any issues with our app, let our digital subscriptions team know.

We will continue to use your feedback to improve the experience for the thousands of our digital subscribers.

You will find our team's contact details and answers to other questions you might have here: http://www.warwickdailynews.com.au/ subscriptions/faq/

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  app, readers, technology, warwick, warwick daily news

Persistent rain brings hazardous roads to the Southern Downs

Persistent rain brings hazardous roads to the Southern Downs

AFTER persistent and widespread rain, Southern Downs roads have taken a hammering.

Man threatens to kiss "world's biggest cop", faces court

Attempted kisser Jamie Andrew Bell chuckled as police prosecutor Sergeant Ken Wiggan explained to the the court how the heartbreak began.

A WARWICK court has heard an unusual tale of unrequited affection.

Power pole crash at Tannymorel

No one was injured.

Ergon Energy are curently on scene.

Local Partners

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Community clubs are good at what they do. They are not so good at telling the world about what they do, as Clubs Queensland CEO Doug Flockhart explains.

10 fascinating facts you need to know about the new $5 note

The new $5 note.

What does our new $5 note look like?

Classic car auction draws buyers from US, Dubai

"He wants everyone to enjoy the cars, the collection got too big'

Latest deals and offers

What's on the big screen this week

What's on the big screen this week

THE school holiday offering expands with a new animated movie from the mind of a Pixar animator.

Top five Queensland food festivals you must do

5000 attendees enjoyed last year's Spirit of Bundaberg Festival, and this year will be even bigger.

THE Spirit of Bundaberg Festival tops our list!

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E1 - the battle of the bracelets

Georgia Love speaks to Rhys Chilton in a scene from the first episode of The Bachelorette.

GEORGIA Love meets a cast of colourful characters in series premiere

First Bachelorette evictee could have been The Bachelor

The Bachelorette contestant Dale Brown.

DALE Brown was in the running for Ten's other reality dating show.

New technology 1000 times faster than NBN

Fibre optic is considered the fastest internet solution at present.

Nokia says it has manipulated fibre optic cable to achieve the speed

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with their six children

Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt

Will Coast man find love with The Bachelorette?

NATURAL JOKER: Caloundra's Aaron Brady, who features in the new season of The Bachelorette, pictured with his bulldog Alby.

COAST bachelor hopes to make a good first impression on Georgia.

Refurbished Ranch Style

54 Glen Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $ 347,300

Family 4 built in bedroom home on a larger 1627 m corner allotment which allows more scope to accommodate your particular needs. Master bedroom has floor to...

Fertile Creek Frontage

Freestone 4370

Rural 0 0 $230000

Only 15 minutes East of Warwick, 40 acres of fertile black soil fronting Freestone Creek has power at the corner of the block. Good rural fencing around the lot...

Hendon - Deuchar

0 Hendon Deuchar Road, Deuchar 4362

Rural 0 0 $150000

Want a country escape for the weekend? Or do you like being out on the land with no neighbours in sight. Here is a 8 Hectare block with a gully running through the...

Off Beaten Track

0 Big Hill Road, Pratten 4370

Rural 0 0 $150000

Great Bush Block for your weekend escape! Plenty of good ironbark and gum if you want to harvest the timber, family investment or property trust. Gently undulating...

&quot;Sherwin&quot; - Rural Lifestyle

15602 Cunningham Highway, Cunningham 4370

Rural 0 0 $ 155,000

Only a 15 minute drive, 20K to the west of Warwick. Power to the 10.5 Ha, 26 acres, gently rolling lifestyle acreage rural block which is fully fenced fronting a...

Modern Ranch Style

141 Falla Lane, Leyburn 4365

Rural 3 2 3 $365000

Modern Ranch style 3 bedroom family home plus an office with cathedral ceilings and aircon, on 10.49 ha with frontage to a creek. Gas cooker, dishwasher, pantry...

Picturesque Valley Property

Elbow Valley 4370

Rural 3 2 2 $630000

Located in the picturesque Elbow Valley is this lifestyle property with an income. Only 15 minutes from Warwick, 52.55 hectares with sheds, cattle yards and crush...

Farmhouse with Views

Freestone 4370

House 4 1 3 $319,000

Fantastic views from this large timber farmhouse on 5ac (2.2Ha). It has 2 bedrooms and 2 sleep-outs. The country kitchen has adjoining lounge and dining areas.

Hobby Farm with Income

Warwick 4370

3 1 4 $ 349,000

Here's a great opportunity for an animal lover who wants an income. Comfortable three bedroom timber home has a separate lounge, dining, and multiple sitting areas...

Plenty of Water !

225 Ellwood Road, Applethorpe 4378

2 1 3 $385,000

No water worries - 75,000 litres of rainwater tanks with a filtration system. Another water tank automatically filled from the solar powered bore. Dam has a petrol...

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

Whitsundays resort could be bought for $15m

Peppers Airlie Beach.

Whitsundays hotel sale expected to fetch at least $15m

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft backs 20 storey development

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has thrown his support behind a potential 209 storey building development.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has backed a 20 storey development.