Our readers give lenient sentence a fierce lashing

Our readers were not happy at the news a Warwick man received four months jail for repeated abusing an underage girl.

Four months is pathetic!

This is why most victims don't report their abuse, nothing serious gets done about it, they go through more pain and heartache having to go to trial and they they get slapped with this sort of a result.....

Dani Coghlan

My heart goes out to the beautiful young lady.

She should be so proud of herself, standing up and having a voice.

I hope all her dreams come true in her future goal in the police force

Charmaine Brennan

The whole justice system needs revision.

A minimum time for a particular crime - non-negotiable.

Capital punishment for murder and drug dealers/manufacturers.

Laurence John Robertson

Good character and had contributed greatly to his community, prison would be more difficult for him!!!!

Are you kidding, four months? How difficult was it for a child with what this grot of a human did to her, this is not okay: Sex crimes need to be taken seriously and not have light sentences no matter what the perpetrator age is. He didn't care what the age of this child was or how difficult this would be for her!!!!

Belinda Tabikh

This is the problem, he was handed a slap on the wrist for repeatedly abusing an underage girl.

You would get more jail time for stealing a car.

Maybe there wouldn't be repeat convicts if our law system wasn't a joke.

TJ Donaldson

Jail should be jail, 3 x 3 metre box, mattress on the floor and meals passed through a slot in the door, bucket in the corner for a toilet, let out once a day for a shower, sun and to empty their bucket.

The current system is too nice to these types of people.

Mark McGowan

But we must all worry about the man's reputation ..... don't worry about what the victim has suffered. Protect the wrong people once again.

Donna Cecil