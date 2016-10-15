23°
News

Our readers give lenient sentence a fierce lashing

15th Oct 2016 8:24 AM
No Caption
No Caption

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Our readers were not happy at the news a Warwick man received four months jail for repeated abusing an underage girl.

Four months is pathetic!

This is why most victims don't report their abuse, nothing serious gets done about it, they go through more pain and heartache having to go to trial and they they get slapped with this sort of a result.....

Dani Coghlan

My heart goes out to the beautiful young lady.

She should be so proud of herself, standing up and having a voice.

I hope all her dreams come true in her future goal in the police force

Charmaine Brennan

The whole justice system needs revision.

A minimum time for a particular crime - non-negotiable.

Capital punishment for murder and drug dealers/manufacturers.

Laurence John Robertson

Good character and had contributed greatly to his community, prison would be more difficult for him!!!!

Are you kidding, four months? How difficult was it for a child with what this grot of a human did to her, this is not okay: Sex crimes need to be taken seriously and not have light sentences no matter what the perpetrator age is. He didn't care what the age of this child was or how difficult this would be for her!!!!

Belinda Tabikh

This is the problem, he was handed a slap on the wrist for repeatedly abusing an underage girl.

You would get more jail time for stealing a car.

Maybe there wouldn't be repeat convicts if our law system wasn't a joke.

TJ Donaldson

Jail should be jail, 3 x 3 metre box, mattress on the floor and meals passed through a slot in the door, bucket in the corner for a toilet, let out once a day for a shower, sun and to empty their bucket.

The current system is too nice to these types of people.

Mark McGowan

But we must all worry about the man's reputation ..... don't worry about what the victim has suffered. Protect the wrong people once again.

Donna Cecil

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  community letters opinion people warwick

Scared deportee faces life without a family

Scared deportee faces life without a family

A STANTHORPE woman fears she is about to be ripped away from the only family she has left, with the Immigration Department threatening to deport her to Fiji.

Dragfest draws highest nominations in 11th year

NEED FOR SPEED: Gatton racer Graham Hobbs hoping to take home a win in the super sedan section at 2015 Warwick Dragfest.

ENGINES will be roaring at Warwick Dragway this weekend.

10 things to do this weekend in Warwick

IN THEIR BLOOD: David and Daniel Cliffe will race Got The Bug (pictured) and Nasty Bug at Warwick Dragfest tomorrow.

Here's a few fun ideas to fill up your weekend.

Spuds in short supply on Southern Downs

There is an apparent shortage of potatoes around Australia.

Diners deal with dwindling potato numbers

Local Partners

Australia Day Award nominations now open

ALL those who know someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the Warwick community is encouraged to nominate them for an Australia Day Award.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Super Sprints back to burn laps

Ashley Bright competes in the Super Sprints at Morgan Park Raceway.

Morgan Park is once again going to turn into motor sport wonderland.

Don't dodge these old beauties

Des and Audrey Ottens from Port Linclon with Matilda, their 1918 Dodge Tourer.

WARWICK has been home this week to vintage vehicle treasures.

10 things to do this weekend in Warwick

IN THEIR BLOOD: David and Daniel Cliffe will race Got The Bug (pictured) and Nasty Bug at Warwick Dragfest tomorrow.

Here's a few fun ideas to fill up your weekend.

REVIEW: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

REVIEW: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

THIS is London theatre at its finest, but all will not be revealed.

Gemma Ward drops in on Australia's Next Top Model

Australia's Next Top Model host Jennifer Hawkins pictured with guest judge Gemma Ward.

THE supermodel talks mentoring and motherhood with APN.

Ward Thomas turning Cartwheels

British modern country music duo Ward Thomas have just released their second CD 'Cartwheels'. Ward Thomas will be appearing at CMC Rocks 2017.

Ward Thomas have released their new CD Cartwheels

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

HOT WEEKEND: CMC Rocks 2016 completely packed out Ipswich's Willowbank Raceway. Next year's concert is heading in the same direction.

Pre-sales sell-out ensures 2017 event will be a smash hit

Prostitute reveals all on Lamar Odom's infamous visit

"No sex occurred while Lamar was at the Love Ranch"

Star Wars' Rogue One: A rebellion built on hope

Latest Star Wars film is coming in December.

ITS opening frames will give Star Wars fans the chills.

Go island hopping with Doc Martin star Martin Clunes

Martin Clunes in a scene from the TV series Martin Clunes: Islands of Australia.

BRITISH actor discover some of Australia’s tangible history.

Quality Investment

20 Boronia Drive, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 2 $295,000

Modern 3 bedroom brick executive home with beautiful views over the city from the covered entertainment area. Featuring a large formal lounge, air conditioned...

Great Investment

31 Evans Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

This neat 3 bedroom home in Glennie Heights is handy to Schools, Golf Course and walking distance to the John Dee factory. It's location has made it a great...

Bushland Setting in Town!

137 East Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $75,000

Would you like to live in the bush only two minutes drive from the CBD? This private block has only one adjoining neighbor and is surrounded by beautiful trees...

Raised our Family Here

4 Ross Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $ 287,000

The most captivating part of this home is the entertainment area. This, in addition to the cubby-house out the back and "vegemite-proof" furnishings, makes this...

Good Family Home - West Warwick

7 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $259,000

3 bedrooms * office *entry * sunroom * large lounge * kitchen *dining room * highset with useable space under * double garage * approximately 13 x 9 workshop /...

Close to School &amp; Shops

23 Douglas Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 2 $279,000

3 bedrooms *ensuite * separate lounge *kitchen-meals * spacious laundry with two built-in cupboards * deck with views to hills * double lockup garage * storage...

Great Value Well Maintained

96 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $239,000

Investors or first home buyers this property could be the one for you. Features 3 bedrooms, large north facing sunroom, modern kitchen and bathroom...

Great Value 3 Bedroom Brick Home

33 Clarke Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $249,000

This well presented brick and tile home situated on an elevated block in sought after West Warwick only 100m to school, 400m to hospital with views over the city...

Renovate n&#39; Cash In

Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $139,999

Opportunity close to Warwick Hospital which needs renovations. Home has 2 bedrooms, entry, living, kitchen has slow combustion + electric stove, dining and more.

Refurbished Ranch Style

54 Glen Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $ 347,300

Family 4 built in bedroom home on a larger 1627 m corner allotment which allows more scope to accommodate your particular needs. Master bedroom has floor to...

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction