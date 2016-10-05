23°
Our readers share their tributes to much-admired teacher

Jonno Colfs
| 5th Oct 2016 6:55 AM
Phill with his brother Don Higgins
Phill with his brother Don Higgins

I WAS saddened to learn of the passing of Phill Higgins, the long serving and dedicated Deputy Principal at Warwick West State School and a passionate resident of the Allora community.

I remember Phill's passion for so many things.

Phill loved a good time and for me this was most evident in the jovial way he approached delivering serious messages to students with "Nit Wit" and others on parade.

I also remember his love of cooking a great sponge and entering various shows around the region.

Neil MeikleJohn

 

Phil Higgins always knew how to make people smile.
Phil Higgins always knew how to make people smile.

He was always such a happy guy, I used to look forward to going school, especially the morning assembly to see what jokes he'd crack. Mr Higgins was always trying to get everyone involved.

It's great shock to hear of his passing, and it's such loss to the whole community.

Michael Bryant

 

Aaron Payne with Phill Higgins.
Aaron Payne with Phill Higgins.

During my brief work at West, the thing that struck me about Phill Higgins was his relationship to the kids.

He threw himself into making events special, the memorable one for me being the Talent Quest.

Teachers like that make the world of difference to the children who cross their paths and I'm sure there are many who are thankful for having had him as part of their school life.

Sonja Pohlman

 

Phill HIggins with co-principal Jason Callcott.
Phill HIggins with co-principal Jason Callcott.

Phill was a lovely guy who always made time for his students, getting to know each and every one of us throughout his career, including when my son Billy started school this year.

My thoughts are with Sue and his family at this sad time.

Jaboa Campbell

 

Phil Higgins, Ken Weeks and Jenny Goodwin participating in the Killarney Waddle and Saddle last Sunday.
Phil Higgins, Ken Weeks and Jenny Goodwin participating in the Killarney Waddle and Saddle last Sunday.

It's a very sad news.

Phill was a wonderful man. It's a very sad and tragic loss of someone who contributed so much to education and the community over time.

His passion for the school was great to see, you had to admire his engagement with the kids.

It was truly extraordinary, he was able to keep them excited and interested.

For him it wasn't just a job, it was a passion and he was great prankster too.

There was always some sort of lampoonery when I visited the school and everybody just loved it.

Not many people know as well, he was a wonderful cook and apparently very renowned for his sponge cake - a man of many talents.

He leaves an enormous chasm not only in education in the community, but in Warwick West school in particular.

I have a huge amount of admiration of Phill and his untimely passing is very sad. He will be missed.

Lawrence Springborg

 

Blue Chip won A-grade touch with team of (back, from left) Mick Bourke, Neil Vickers, Marcus Stewart, Harold Byrne (front) Paul Bourke, Ian Christensen, Terry Knight, Phil Higgins and Matt Dwan.
Blue Chip won A-grade touch with team of (back, from left) Mick Bourke, Neil Vickers, Marcus Stewart, Harold Byrne (front) Paul Bourke, Ian Christensen, Terry Knight, Phil Higgins and Matt Dwan.

The solemn impact to the Allora and wider community is most significant given the sad passing of Phill Higgins after his gallant fight for life against indiscriminate disease.

A most thoughtful and caring person, Phill was a very recognisable loyal community member of Allora. He and his family so ultimately community minded, such wonderful ambassadors for Allora. "the Best Little Town on the Downs".

While the ultimate professional in his teaching career, Phill was also a sportsman of note and a loving, proud family man.

He would be a loss to any community, let alone the little town he cherished and called home.

Glyn Rees

 

Phill Higgins, Andrew Bryson, Connor Jeffery, Patrick Creamer, Laurie and Charlotte Close try their luck on the lucky seven's table.
Phill Higgins, Andrew Bryson, Connor Jeffery, Patrick Creamer, Laurie and Charlotte Close try their luck on the lucky seven's table.

All 4 of our children attended West primary school with two of them holding school captain positions.

We always found Phill to be helpful, friendly, firm and truly caring to each and every family.

Our children, amongst many others looked up to him and the boys especially enjoyed their lunch time footy training with him.

Phill will be deeply missed by all and our hearts go out to Sue and their beautiful children.

Wendy Hoffman

 

NUMBER ONE: Warwick West's winning rugby league side with their coach Phil Higgins after the Bronco's Cup grandfinal yesterday.
NUMBER ONE: Warwick West's winning rugby league side with their coach Phil Higgins after the Bronco's Cup grandfinal yesterday.

Phill Higgins was a true gentleman with a beautiful soul, which was evident in the way he treated each and every child.

His kindness radiated from him and a more genuine person I have never met. Phill, you were loved by all and I can only imagine the lives you have touched are immeasurable.

RIP Phill, you will be dearly missed by all who knew you.

Karlie Ridley

 

The Vanderfield Unleashed team of (front, from left) Abigail Mauch, Pat Gordon, Matt Higgins, Beth Mauch, (back) Neil Vickers, Phil Higgins, Alicia Mauch, Garry Mauch, Joe Gordon, Mark Shadlow and Will Gordon after a B-grade win in Warwick touch.
The Vanderfield Unleashed team of (front, from left) Abigail Mauch, Pat Gordon, Matt Higgins, Beth Mauch, (back) Neil Vickers, Phil Higgins, Alicia Mauch, Garry Mauch, Joe Gordon, Mark Shadlow and Will Gordon after a B-grade win in Warwick touch.

Mr Higgins had such a great presence at the school, he really does leave behind a large void.

For years we have watched the crazy skits on school parade and enjoyed every minute and knew they (Mr Higgins, Mr Callcott and who ever they had convinced to join in) had spent so much more time on creating a great atmosphere at the school to connect with the kids.

Those memories are a life long tribute to Phill.

Laurel Hughes

Phill was so approachable and always made you feel comfortable no matter what the situation was.

His warm presence at morning parades and around the school will be dearly missed.

Myself and my children all adored him and I'm sure most families felt the same way. Our thoughts are with Sue and his family.

Amanda Pearce

As a past student and now parent of West School it saddens myself and my family to hear of this tragedy.

He was a remarkable man, always had time for you, and the kids were automatically drawn to him.

He gave the morning parades that little something extra, that bit of comedy, something to look forward to. This is going to leave a big void for a very long time at our beautiful school. RIP x

Nikki Farrell

I had the pleasure of being a past student of Mr Higgins.

I remember he was always so much fun but in a way that he had every student's respect, even those who spent most of their lunchtimes sitting outside his office.

I was lucky enough to get to know Phill better working with him after I finished school and then later my daughter attending Warwick West. He was just an all round nice bloke who helped shape so many students into the young adults they are today.

He will be missed by all.

Ashlee Hagan

See all of the many other tributes right here on our Facebook post

 

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  tributes, warwick, warwick west state school

Our readers pay tribute to Phill Higgins, much-loved Warwick teacher.

