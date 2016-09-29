Our weather is about to get a bit crazy

DAYS AHEAD: Thursday could brings showers, wind and storms to the region.

THE Southern Downs is in line to feel the tail end of a vicious weather pattern moving through the southern part of the country.

There is a real possibility our warm spring weather will be shattered today by rain, strong winds and possibly damaging storms.

The monstrous low-pressure system and strong cold front will hit eastern and southern parts of Australia this week and impact our region.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Dean Narramore said it was going to be a very different 24 hours ahead.

"We have a big low in South Australia,” he said.

"And the cold front associated with that will move through south Queensland tomorrow (Thursday) and ahead of that will be clouds, showers and a possible thunderstorm.

"When that moves through, you'll see a cooler and gusty south-westerly change and heading into Friday it should be a cool and windy but sunny day.

"It's expected to be between 16 to 18 degrees but the wind chill might make it feel a bit cooler.”

Mr Narramore said there wasn't a huge amount of rain expected.

"We'll see 5mm to 15mm on the Southern Downs, with a storm maybe up to 25mm,” he said.

"Then we'll see a beautiful 21 degrees on Saturday, 25 on Sunday and 23 on Monday with a bit of cold and maybe a shower.”

Higgins Storm Chasing reported the cold front was likely to generate storms, some of which could become severe with damaging winds and heavy rain.