Overgrown Warwick park anew

Chase Street Park is usable once more after Southern Downs Regional Council workers mowed the grass this morning.

THE sound of a mower engine could be heard by residents of Johnson and Peace Sts at Rosenthal Heights this morning as a neighbourhood park got a makeover.

The Daily News reported earlier today that grass in the Chase Estate Park had become overgrown, posing a hazard for kids who may want to use the play equipment and benches in the park.

The grass was above 1.5m in some areas and most of the play equipment, picnic table and garbage bin were no longer usable as a result.

Chase Estate Park, Warwick. Sonja Koremans

One local mum said she had rung the council for weeks to mow the grass.

"Council officers haven't been here for months and now the park can't be used,” she said.

"My husband saw a snake in the grass the other day so I have been warning all the local kids to stay out of it.

"I haven't taken our kids or the dog to the park for weeks for fear of snakes and broken glass hidden in the grass.”

Southern Downs Regional Council workers mowed back the grass at Chase Estate Park this morning. Sophie Lester

This morning though, the park got some much-needed attention.

A Southern Downs Regional Council worker was out this morning to mow the grass, returning it to a safe play space for children in the area.