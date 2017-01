A P-PLATER who crashed his car on a back road has been charged with drink driving.

A P-PLATER who crashed his car on a back road has been charged with drink driving.

The 18-year-old Stanthorpe man was driving on Television Dr, Passchendaele when he crashed at 10am December 28.

Police were called by attending QAS Officers, and charged the driver with drink driving on a provisional licence after he returned a blood-alcohol reading of 0.057%.

He was served an immediate notice of suspension and is to appear Stanthorpe Magistrates Court later this month.